Guest pen Student care services must continue to be organized in municipalities

The government’s proposal to transfer the services of school psychologists and curators to the responsibility of welfare areas is forgotten by the school community.

Osana reform of social and health services, the government proposes that the services of school psychologists and curators of study care be transferred from the teaching activities of the municipalities where the educational institutions are located to the responsibility of the welfare areas. The presentation is problematic, as separating these services from the organization of the teaching activity would significantly reduce the quality of study care. Work management must take place wherever the activity takes place.

The transfer proposal represents governance-driven thinking that slices people’s actions from governance structures. In well-being-oriented thinking, different industries together would set cultural and well-being goals. Local communities and low-threshold Local Services build the foundation of well-being and are important in preventing problems. They give the experience of being cared for as an individual.

Constitution and the Convention on the Rights of the Child have been forgotten on the government’s proposal. The transfer of school psychologist and school curator services to the responsibility of welfare areas has not been justified by the well-being of children, young people or the school community, and children and young people have not been consulted. No pediatric impact assessment has been performed.

The explanatory memorandum to the Board’s proposal also does not provide an assessment of the effects of the transfer proposal on the implementation of the purpose of the current Pupil and Student Welfare Act. The main purpose should be to promote the well-being of the study community alongside individual study provision. In student care, the job description is thus different from that in sote services. In the performance, the community is forgotten.

Student maintenance is now part of an educational activity that draws on the expertise of school psychologists and curators to promote the overall well-being of children and young people. If necessary, the SOTO organization provides support for more demanding research and treatment services.

In order to support school well-being, school psychologists and curators need to be members of the school community so that they know both staff and students. As part of the school staff, they are involved in working groups and interactions. This promotes community-based learning provision, multi-professional prevention work and the provision of support to both teachers and students on a low threshold in a timely manner. In this case, support is most effective.

Successful community study provision protects individuals, reducing the need for support services. In the long run, it saves costs. If, on the other hand, the effectiveness and productivity of the work of school psychologists and curators decreases for students, families and school communities, the cost of remedial measures will increase, even though the aim of the presentation is to curb cost increases.

As school psychologists and curators become familiar with the school community, teachers and students will have easy access to them and services will be immediately accessible. When working in a school community, psychologists and curators are also well aware of the problems of the community.

Successful action with children and young people at risk of exclusion brings great human, economic and social benefits. Preventive student care services support an individual’s schooling, learning and attachment to studies. They also support the school path in moving from one level of education to another. The performance impairs the ability to respond to the growing need for pupil and student care.

Transfer proposal The extensive criticism of the government has been ignored in the preparation of the government’s proposal. For example, in its statement last autumn, the National Board of Education states that the rationale for the bill would guide “the focus of study care towards individual work”, and that study provision would thus take “steps back to pre-school and student welfare law”.

The monitoring and evaluation of student care must continue to be the responsibility of the National Board of Education. The services must be the responsibility of the location of the educational institution and they must be organized in the educational institutions as local services.

Lea Pulkkinen and Marja-Kristiina Lerkkanen

Pulkkinen is Professor Emeritus of Psychology and Lerkkanen Professor of Education at the University of Jyväskylä.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.