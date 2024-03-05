Guest pen | Stubb's value-based realism changes Finland's traditional line

Alexander Stubb's presidency reflects a completely new kind of foreign policy self-confidence, and it was also visible in his inauguration speech.

Republic president Alexander Stubb gave a speech at the inauguration in parliament on Friday last week, in which he put his handprint on Finland's foreign policy doctrine for the first time. Although Stubb emphasized the importance of relying on tradition, he spoke about Finland's international position in a way that would have been impossible for his predecessors. Stubb has long been the most visible representative of the Euro-Atlantic school of foreign policy in our country, and this was also clearly heard in the speech.

Stubb emphasized that Finland joining NATO was much more than just a military political solution. According to him, the military alliance meant “the final step towards the Western community of values, to which our republic has spiritually belonged throughout its independence”. In Stubb's interpretation, non-alignment had meant the incompleteness of our foreign policy journey and a kind of Western deficit in our identity.

Stubby the doctrine of value-based realism forms a new, self-respecting, active and self-confident starting point for our foreign policy. It emphasizes our national solutions and our alliance relations as a guarantee of security. The definition, which relies heavily on military restraints, turns a new leaf in the thinking of our heads of state.

President Sauli Niinistö emphasized in March 2012 at the beginning of his first term that relations with Russia are still at the center of our foreign policy, and saw it as good that human and commercial contacts with Russia increased. In his inauguration speech in 2018, Niinistö emphasized the importance of “dialogue between the West and the East” and emphasized that he had tried to seek a common interest for the big countries.

“ Rule-basedness and democracy are on the defensive.

The guiding principle of Niinistö's foreign policy until the war of aggression against Russia was an active stability policy with four pillars: national defense capability, Western integration, relations with Russia and international law. None of this is the same anymore. In Stubb's thinking, the most important pillar is western integration, where the NATO alliance and the DCA agreement with the United States rise alongside EU membership. Thanks to the military alliance, our defense capability is at a new level because it now includes the military power of the entire alliance, including the nuclear weapons of the United States.

Russia relations Finland currently does not have one, and even if the war in Ukraine ends, there is no return to the former Russian pragmatism. Russia considers NATO-Finland to be a hostile state. In the new world order outlined by Stubb, international law, rule-basedness and liberal democracy are on the defensive. You have to prepare yourself in a creative world where unrest and power struggles prevail. You have to be able to work with countries whose value base is different.

The historical dilemma of our foreign and security policy has been how to guarantee one's own security in the neighborhood of an unpredictable and potentially aggressive superpower. Currently, our overall security guarantees are more comprehensive, permanent and powerful than ever before. Awareness of this was also heard in the speech of our new president.

Stubbs you pointed out that Finland is a reliable partner for everyone, but always puts its own values ​​and interests first. Such a strong emphasis on the national interest as the starting point of foreign policy is new. According to Stubb, Finland must also try to influence what the new world order will be like with its own actions and example.

According to Stubb, fear is the worst guideline for foreign policy. He made it the most important task of the president to ensure that peace is maintained in Finland. At the same time, he announced that he was ready to make difficult decisions in order to guarantee the country's security. This underlines the revolutionary change in Finland's international position.

Markku Jokisipilä is the director of the Center for Parliamentary Studies at the University of Turku.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/