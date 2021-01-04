Guest pen States need to strengthen their role in vaccine development

The rapid development of coronavirus vaccines has been a success story, but it has highlighted the need to reform innovation policy.

Coronavirus vaccines are the most significant medical innovations of our time and raise hopes of defeating a pandemic. Various interpretations have been presented in public about who deserves the credit for their rapid development. According to representatives of the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, their vaccine was developed as a business collaboration with the German Biontech without state funding. For many, this is a parade example of how private companies are superior in developing innovation.

However, the view forgets the central role of states, and the United States in particular, in the crisis. The U.S. Federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority has supported the research and development activities of pharmaceutical companies with massive investments. Many of the most promising coronavirus vaccines have emerged as a collaboration between companies and universities or government funders. Examples of this are vaccines from Moderna and the U.S. Department of Health, as well as Astra Zeneca and Oxford University.

The crisis States have invested in the whole innovation chain, but their more traditional role has been to support basic medical research. For example, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine is based on messenger technology and the use of viral spike protein. Knowledge of them stems, in particular, from long-term basic public research in the United States.

In addition, commitments by the United States and the European Union, among others, to purchase large quantities of vaccines reduced the risk of ambitious projects for companies.

Agreements with pharmaceutical companies in prosperous countries have raised legitimate concerns about vaccotenationalism. Indeed, there has been pressure on pharmaceutical companies to price coronavirus vaccines so that they are also available to poorer countries. Astra Zeneca has promised to refrain from making a profit with its vaccine until the summer of 2021, but similar promises have not been heard from the majority of pharmaceutical companies.

Coronavirus vaccines development can be considered a success story, but the debate on them has also highlighted the weaknesses of the pharmaceutical innovation system. In normal times, companies in the sector are investing insufficiently in the development of vaccines. For example, the SARS epidemic of the early 2000s – caused by a virus closely related to the current coronavirus – inspired vaccine research, the more complete continuation of which would have been beneficial in preparing for the current pandemic. However, the pharmaceutical companies rejected the development work at the time as unprofitable.

On the other hand, while the current system has succeeded in commercializing taxpayer-funded research, the temporary monopolies made possible by patents make medicines too expensive, especially for developing countries.

Major pharmaceutical companies have opposed an initiative backed by the World Health Organization (WHO) to restrict patent rights to vaccines in a coronavirus crisis. Its purpose is to ensure the availability of vaccines even for those countries where the reported prices of vaccines and distribution logistics pose challenges. To defeat a pandemic, it is not enough to vaccinate only the population of prosperous countries.

To these to meet these challenges, states could also play a greater role in applied and clinical research, which would promote the widespread dissemination of medicines of public health importance and the transparency of information sharing. In addition, targeted innovation awards would reward companies developing important therapies and drugs in return for giving up monopoly profits.

The threat of a recurrence of pandemics such as a coronavirus pandemic will increase in the future due to, among other things, natural disasters. Preparing for this requires public investment that takes into account not only climate action but also the need to think of health as a global public good.

Antti Alaja and Marko Ampuja

Alaja is a doctoral researcher at the University of Tampere and Ampuja is an academic researcher at the University of Helsinki.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.