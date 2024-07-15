Guest pen | Starmer’s model is of interest elsewhere than in Britain

Guest pen|Labour’s success shows that elections can be won on moderate themes. The new government should still deliver on its election promises.

The Labor Party i.e. Labor’s victory in the British parliamentary elections is a lesson for centrist and center-left parties elsewhere. But whether the victory will matter in the long term will depend on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s ability to manage his country’s myriad economic problems.

To the Conservatives’ credit, they were good losers. Party leader Rishi Sunak congratulated Starmer even before the votes were counted. It is unthinkable that Donald Trump would act like this in the United States, and the current state of the United States shows that we should never normalize such behavior.

Starmer quickly polished Labor for a new blow after taking over the reins of the party from Jeremy Corbyn in 2020. At that time, Labor had suffered its worst election defeat since 1935. Starmer, who followed a moderate line, wanted to improve the country’s economy and public services and make democracy better for everyone. His success shows that it is possible to win elections without resorting to extremist elements or thinking.

My own my research shows that people are much more positive about democracy when they see it working properly and producing economic growth, stability, public services and reducing inequality and corruption.

This formula has worked before: the labor parties of Denmark, Sweden and Norway used it to create a Nordic model almost a hundred years ago. At that time, the social democratic parties rejected the ideas and rhetoric of the hard-line left and, after coming to power, began to deliver on their promises of concrete improvements.

However, changing the party line is difficult. At the start of his presidency, Starmer had to clarify that the party had left Corbyn’s extreme leftism behind. Starmer stood firm despite receiving a lot of criticism from the left.

Now Labor needs to deliver results, especially economic growth. Under conservative governments, growth has been sluggish, and the country’s leaders have not managed to solve problems related to productivity.

“ Starmer may have to renege on his tax pledge.

Labor plans to improve productivity and employment, but Starmer’s promised investments in health, education, infrastructure and technology require increased tax revenue. Starmer may have to renege on his promise that taxes for working people will not be increased.

No developed economy can achieve sustainable and dynamic growth without innovation. While countries like Vietnam and China have succeeded by combining pre-existing technology and cheap labor, high-income economies cannot take advantage of the same recipe. They either have to invest in innovation or remain behind in the technology competition. Success requires more than old-fashioned industrial policy that supports certain companies or sectors.

Labour’s must also react to the concerns raised by immigration, as evidenced by the large national vote share of the anti-immigration Reform UK party.

As elsewhere in Europe, in Britain the right-wing is under pressure to become even more right-wing, and both Labor decision-makers and other politicians close to the political center must be prepared for it.

Ignoring concerns about immigration is not a winning strategy. Labor must accept refugees on humanitarian grounds, but the party must also promise transparency and closer control of immigration in general.

Finding the right immigration line and communication strategy for it is one of the biggest challenges of the new British government. On the other hand, Starmer, who has worked as both a human rights lawyer and a prosecutor, has a good chance of succeeding in a task where others have failed due to his background.

Daron Acemoglu is a professor of economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. Opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.