Guest pen Social policy reforms and austerity targets are incompatible

In the Netherlands, social services were decentralized to municipalities. The result was grievances that Finland should learn from.

Finland plans to reorganize the welfare state are in full swing despite the coronavirus pandemic. Social and health care (SOTO) reform is being discussed in Parliament, and a large-scale and ambitious social security reform (SOTO) has begun. In addition, a number of smaller social policy reforms are under way, including the reform of income support legislation.

Social policy reforms are needed, among other things, due to the age structure of the population. The reform agenda should not forget that reforms must also operate in the real world and take into account the limits of executive structures. The problem with implementing reforms is often that they are prepared under pressure, without adequate resources and realistic timetables.

This was the case, for example, with the transfer of basic income support to Kela in 2017. According to a recently published assessment, insufficient resources and schedule errors hampered the design and implementation of the reform, which was reflected in difficulties for the beneficiaries.

Public administration Compurating reforms does not only bother Finland. In November, the Dutch state research institute Sociaal en Cultureel Planbureau (SCP) confirmed what researchers and municipalities had been saying for years. The decentralization of social services, which began in 2015, ie the transfer of responsibility for service production from the state to municipalities, did not meet the set targets. The transfer of old-age and youth services and income support to municipalities was carried out in a strong belief that municipalities will be better able to identify citizens’ problems and provide better individual services than the state. The reform also bore the pampered idea in the Netherlands of the importance of the individual’s own agency. The country sought to implement an ideological transition from a welfare society to an inclusive society in which everyone participates according to their abilities. The hippopotamus in the living room was the state’s drive for comprehensive savings through change.

According to the SCP, the reform did not improve services but, on the contrary, worsened them and increased regional inequalities. Previous evaluations had revealed that the “inclusion law” enacted to activate recipients of income support did not produce the desired results and that for the weakest it even worsened the situation.

Of the Netherlands The results of the model are remarkably reminiscent of the poor employment results obtained from the Finnish active model. In its broad scope, the 2015 reform was comparable to Finland’s war and war reforms. It transferred the services of several different groups to one operator at the same time – the municipality. The results were negative in all sectors: the active model of the long-term unemployed did not work, the queues for services are still long and the differences between places are considerable. This was a serious failure, as the services transferred to the municipalities were targeted at the weaker sections of society: children, the elderly, the long-term unemployed and the partially disabled.

Elderly services in the Netherlands show the same trend as in Finland: there is an attempt to switch from institutional care to home care, but support is often insufficient. The assistance received by the elderly varies from region to region.

Let it be The lesson from the Dutch experience is that large-scale social policy reforms are incompatible with austerity measures. The country mistakenly believed that decentralizing services to municipalities would lead to better services and substantial savings. However, the austerity measures implemented in social services for decades create a bad basis for comprehensive service reforms. In the Netherlands, it has been difficult for municipalities to adapt to less funding, and this has paralyzed the ability of municipalities to respond to problems.

Finland’s major social policy reforms aim to concentrate service production on the largest actors. In the light of the Dutch experience, the hope that the transfer of responsibility will lead to major savings should be abandoned. Successful implementation of reforms requires adequate resources and asking to respond to change.

Minna van Gerven

The author is a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki.

