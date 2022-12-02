Guest pen | Small nuclear power plants are suitable as an energy solution for cities

Because the reactors are small and safe, they can be placed quite close to the population so that they may not even be noticed.

Climate change and Russia’s war of aggression have triggered an energy crisis that has accelerated the transition to renewable, fossil-free energy. Wind and solar power are key forms of renewable energy production, but their output depends on weather conditions. Nuclear power is a carbon-free energy production option whose output does not vary depending on the weather.

About 50 years ago – even then during the energy crisis – a plot of land near the center of Tampere was reserved for a nuclear power plant. The power plant was not built at that time. Small nuclear power plants, which have now emerged as a solution, are reopening the discussion about nuclear power plant locations.

Small nuclear reactors depending on their power, produce either electricity and heat or only heat. Along with reactors for the production of electricity and hydrogen, small nuclear power is a particularly viable option for the production of district heat near settlements. Small-core reactors intended only for heat production are technically simpler and safer than reactors intended for electricity production, because the reactor pressures are lower than in reactors intended for electricity production.

Because the reactors are small and safe, they can be placed quite close to the population so that their presence is not necessarily noticed in any way. They could even be placed underground. Small-core reactors cool down and turn themselves off in the event of a malfunction. For example, there are no pumps tied to the safety arrangements of the reactors, which could fail or remain inoperable as a result of, for example, a power outage.

“ Relatively little radioactive waste is produced.

Nuclear fuel transports are practically the only sign of the existence of nuclear energy production in an urban area, and they do not really differ from other traffic. The nuclear reaction does not produce greenhouse gases or other smoke gases, light or noise. Instead, radioactive waste is produced in the reaction, but relatively little. Nuclear waste can be stored at its place of origin and transferred to a final disposal site in a controlled manner.

The largest environmental burden of small-scale production of nuclear energy occurs in practice in the mining industry. However, in relation to the energy produced, the entire chain of small power plants is efficient.

The system security of supply is reflected in everyday life in such a way that households or companies do not have to think much about the price of heat. Stable production costs and a competitive market keep the price of energy low and predictable. A functioning district heating network enables energy distribution and security of supply in a cost-effective and reasonable manner.

The energy system produced by small-core reactors is functional and efficient. However, the biggest obstacle to the use of small nuclear power in cities is the well-known fear of nuclear power. Although the reactors are safe, the nuclear reaction and the resulting radioactive waste scare people. Material that causes radiation can also create fear of vandalism and terrorism.

Nuclear reactors have been quite discreetly in the urban environment for decades – for research purposes. Finland’s first nuclear reactor was used for research in Otaniemi from the 1960s until 2015. The reactor’s most significant mode of operation in the 2000s was boron neutron beam therapy, especially given to patients with neck and head cancers.

Nuclear power the challenges of acceptability are the story of catastrophic nuclear power plant accidents. The bad reputation of nuclear power also stems from the shadows of nuclear war. Disposal solutions for radioactive nuclear waste are still being developed in several countries. However, the energy crisis and the pressures brought about by climate change, together with the weather dependence of renewable energy, may tilt the scales towards nuclear power solutions in cities as well.

Small reactors are expected to be commercially available around 2030. Decisions to enable their use must be made within a few years.

Nina Wessberg and Olli Soppela

Wessberg is a specialist researcher and Soppela is a researcher at the Technology Research Center (VTT).

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.