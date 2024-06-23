Guest pen | Service industries should take advantage of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence

Guest pen|Future growth will largely come from services, and artificial intelligence will help increase the productivity of service industries.

Finland the economy’s biggest current concerns are the productivity development that is languishing in the bottom mud, which freezes economic growth year after year. Productivity should be improved especially in service industries, which employ a large proportion of Finnish workers – more than twice as many as construction and industry combined.

Private services make up about 40 percent of gross domestic product and almost a third of exports. Future growth will very likely come from services, not industry.

The productivity of the service sectors is therefore crucially important for Finland’s economic growth. Productivity is improved with the help of technological development and by investing in research, product development and innovation.

Economic organization According to the OECD, productivity increases in service-driven national economies specifically with the help of technology. This applies to information-intensive service sectors – such as information and communication – as well as transport and logistics.

In the field of technology, the change is expected to be big, especially due to generative artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionize the world.

In service industries, artificial intelligence is already being used to make operations more efficient, for example in customer service, content production, sales, marketing, and data analysis and further processing.

With the help of artificial intelligence, it is possible, for example, to offer consumers increasingly high-quality customer service, when artificial intelligence chatbots retrieve data from the company’s entire data warehouse and deduce the answers to customer questions. The service may not even be distinguished as being produced by artificial intelligence. This disrupts the business of companies providing customer service.

Artificial intelligence is also able to produce precisely targeted communication and marketing for a certain target group. Humans are still needed to refine the content, but artificial intelligence does the ground work. This frees up human labor for other purposes and reduces subcontracting costs.

The fastest productivity benefits are obtained when personnel are offered better work tools and thus more added value is produced. The new solutions help in personnel matters, for example in the orientation of a new employee. In addition, artificial intelligence can offer new answers to the labor shortage – for example, interpretation applications lower the threshold for hiring immigrants.

It’s hard to see a company in the service industry that won’t utilize artificial intelligence in one way or another within five years. Computers interact more naturally with people in services all the time.

“ Artificial intelligence can also offer answers to labor shortages.

Business and service companies now have a place on the screen. We can remain leisurely experimenters of generative artificial intelligence, or we can grasp its possibilities with real action.

According to the World Trade Organization WTO, services – especially digital services – are growing faster than trade in goods on the world market. Finland needs to get a bigger slice of them than at present and at the same time diversify its economic structure and exports. It is a competitive advantage in the world market.

Investments must be directed to new targets, and fresh technologies must be effectively introduced. Research, development and innovation funding and tax incentives must be developed.

In the growth mindset must move to pursue more and more intangible value creation. In this way, the conditions are created for the next productivity leap in service industries.

The development of artificial intelligence and service sectors requires courage, determination and a genuine readiness for renewal from companies and decision-makers. We have to stop longing for traditional but ineffective recipes for success. Artificial intelligence has real future potential.

Heli Partanen is the CEO of Telia Finland and the chairman of the board of the Service Sector Employers (Palta). Tuomas Aarto is the CEO of Palta.

