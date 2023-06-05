Guest pen | Securing the world’s oceans requires a blue-green transition

The Baltic Sea and other seas of the world can be used sustainably, but before that their condition must be improved.

From the Earth 71 percent is water. Still, man has been more interested in the Moon than in the seas, whose bottoms have only been mapped for a fifth. The sustainable use of the seas and the related economic opportunities have only been examined more closely in the last ten years as part of the green transition.

A sustainability breakthrough is underway in many sectors. Technology also provides new opportunities for exploiting the economic potential of the seas. However, a sustainable blue economy cannot function without healthy seas, and the seas are not doing well at the moment. We need the oceans much more than the oceans need us.

To the sea based industries include shipping, maritime industry, fishing and tourism. In order for the blue economy to function and generate well-being, the seas must be put in better condition than they are now.

The member states of the European Union did not get their water areas in good condition by 2020 in accordance with the EU Marine Strategy Framework Directive, and the coastal states in the Baltic Sea did not reach the goal of good condition according to the first action program for the protection of the Baltic Sea by 2021 – the goal had to be postponed to 2030. The Baltic Sea is still plagued by eutrophication, and it cannot be controlled with current measures .

Many warning signs about the state of the seas have been received from different parts of the world. In 2018, a report by the intergovernmental climate panel IPCC concluded that as seawater warms, we are at risk of losing 70-90 percent of the world’s coral reefs. IUCN researchers warned in 2019 that overfishing threatens shark species important to marine ecosystems, 17 of which are at risk of extinction. Last year, the environmental organization WWF published a report based on forecasts, according to which the plastic waste in the seas threatens to quadruple by 2050.

“ The Baltic Sea is a kind of experimental laboratory.

Fortunately, problems have been noticed in the European Union, among others. When seeking sustainable growth of the blue economy, there is now more emphasis than before on protecting marine areas and subsurface biodiversity. It requires that the environmental and climate disadvantages of sea-based businesses are clearly reduced. Efforts are being made to speed up the phase-out of fossil fuels, and emissions of harmful substances into the sea are mapped and reduced.

Baltic Sea countries now have the opportunity to be pioneers and show how to make the blue-green transition sustainably.

The Baltic Sea is a small sea on a global scale, a kind of experimental laboratory whose subsurface phenomena can be learned by others, for better or for worse. If we can revive the Baltic Sea, success will offer us many new opportunities in utilizing the sea as well.

The revival of the Baltic Sea requires reducing the nutrient load that ends up in the sea from the land, investing in nutrient recycling, increasing the protection of the coasts and subsurface nature, and providing sufficient funding for the restoration of natural habitats. If we want to stick to the 2030 goal, the water load in agriculture must be reduced, for example by treating the fields with gypsum. Funding for the implementation of the EU’s biodiversity strategy must also be secured.

Baltic Sea the achievement of conservation goals requires political determination from the next Finnish government as well. Globally, improving the state of the seas requires strengthening cooperation between states and new international commitments. The diversity of marine areas must be safeguarded, for example, by combating overfishing and protecting marine areas rich in species.

The high seas agreement reached at the UN this spring is an encouraging example. The goal of the agreement is to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030. However, there is a lot of work, because now only eight percent are in conservation.

The author is the CEO of the John Nurminen Foundation.

