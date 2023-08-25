Guest pen | Russia is still pursuing the unlikely victory of the war

Vladimir Putin’s authority does not seem to have weakened, and despite the heavy price, a large number of Russians support the war of aggression.

Ukrainian war never ceases to amaze. Despite the moral blackness of the conflict, the cruel and intense fighting that lasted for a year and a half, and the extensive sanctions policy, the Russian economy is predicted to grow. Russians still seem to support President Vladimir Putin.

Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Midsummer Uprising raised momentary hopes that the Russian elite had finally had enough of Putin’s mistakes. However, Putin’s authority does not seem to have weakened. The Russian state and army continue to seek victory in the war, which is becoming increasingly unlikely and expensive.

Russian economic and political resistance should come as no surprise.

Already at the start of the First World War in the summer of 1914, it was assumed that the economies of the European powers would quickly collapse. The war was expected to end by Christmas. Surprisingly, economies adjusted. The great powers fought for four years. Public support also remained stable despite the duration of the war and the staggering number of casualties. Both democracies and autocracies carried the people along for longer than expected at the time.

World War II gives us further evidence. Although the moral side of the conflict was as black and white then as it is now in Ukraine, both the Germans and the Japanese supported the war until its bitter end. The will to fight did not collapse, and economies avoided total collapse.

Undemocratic and economically interdependent states can endure long wars. Their administrations do not only resort to coercive means, they are also supported by the country’s generally prevailing perception of the meaning and justification of war – regardless of whether the perception is justified in our opinion or not.

Opponents underestimate the durability of autocratic regimes. Even in the Ukraine war, it has been expected that the Russian house of cards will soon collapse as a result of economic sanctions or a counterattack. Such a wish for a quick solution can at worst prolong the war.

Ukraine hardly accepts that it would permanently lose the territories occupied by Russia. It is equally unlikely that Russia would accept a complete withdrawal of its forces from Ukraine. Without the willingness and need for compromise, the war will be decided on the battlefield.

We know from history that in such situations it can take a long time to reach a solution. It has generally taken militaries years to adapt their doctrines and turn them into victories.

It took the Germans, French and British more than three years to break through the trenches of World War I. At the beginning of World War II, the Germans achieved amazing victories, but lost despite their blitzkrieg. The Allies had to learn their lessons during the war, and their forces fought a long, slow and bloody war of attrition to beat the German defense lines.

It is too optimistic to expect that in a year and a half, the Ukrainian forces would have learned to master offensive warfare – which they hardly practiced before 2022. Following allied training methods and doctrines does not seem effective. The conditions for the implementation of NATO’s mobile warfare doctrine are weak when Ukraine does not have air superiority on a battlefield filled with mines, monitored by drones and raining artillery fire.

Historical ones the experiences of politics, economy and warfare suggest that a decisive breakthrough in Ukraine is not in sight in the near future. The strategy should not be based on overly optimistic assumptions.

It is, of course, possible that the Russian population, military or elite will come to their senses – or that one of the three will break and take the other two with it. After all, this is what happened in Russia in 1917 as well. However, such a collapse would be surprising.

Ilmari Käihkö and Jan Willem Honig

Ilmari Käihkö is a visiting researcher at the Aleksanteri Institute. Jan Willem Honig is a professor at the Netherlands National Defense Academy.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.