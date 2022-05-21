Guest pen Russia is losing its fossil war to a united Europe

Vladimir Putin hit Ukraine now, because ten years from now, Europe would no longer be in Russia’s energy boom.

In Ukraine in addition to the ongoing genocide, the world’s attention has focused on the lubricating energy of Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Fossil fuels are more widely linked to Russian violence.

In the early years of Putin’s term, security authorities seized the oil and gas industry. It has made it possible to channel oil money to a sparse system instead of developing society.

Wealth is extremely unfairly distributed: 60 percent of the wealth of Russians is held by the richest percent in the country. One-third of government spending goes to the violent machinery, that is, the military industry, the military, security forces, and the police. Oil money has supported conservative forces and carried out hybrid operations in the West.

Russia is waging a colonial war against democracy, but it is also a material-ecological struggle. In the words of historian Timothy Snyder, Putin’s Russia has moved into a “policy of disaster” through a “policy of eternity” emphasizing the country’s historical greatness.

In addition to destroying the Ukrainian people and the country’s grain production and environment, the Great Russian dictatorship is trying to slow down climate action. Let the climate be destroyed as long as others suffer more.

Putin hit Ukraine now, because ten years from now, Europe would no longer be in Russia’s energy boom. The oil state of Russia wants to destroy the treaty-based international system and postpone the expiration date of the fossil economy.

European the pursuit of Russian energy is painfully slow. Until February 2022, Europe did not see the full power of energy. Leaning blindly on the utopia of peace-guaranteeing interdependence. Putin’s fixation of Russia on imperialism was ignored because the path of violence was an economically absurd solution. The energy industry was considered a slave, but Europe’s fascination with cheap Russian energy made it a host.

Through this illusion, Russia can now wage its expensive war. The longer Europe separates from Russian oil and gas, the more certain Russia will be able to continue fighting and divert its oil flows.

“ The road to violence was an economically absurd solution.

Russia must now be isolated as much as possible from the world economy, and technology sanctions on fossil energy must be maintained after the war. Otherwise, oil will act as a trigger for new violence again.

Trade in renewable energy materials and technology should be opened if peace is guaranteed in Ukraine, guaranteeing the country’s independence and territorial integrity. Russia has significant reserves of earth metals required for solar and wind power plants and batteries, the exploitation of which supports the energy revolution in both the world and Russia.

Russia relies on the fact that inflation, driven by rising energy prices, will not be allowed to run in an internally divided Europe. The rise of extremist thinking is a real threat. Therefore, a sensible tax policy is needed to support a fair energy transition, encourage energy savings and increase the use of renewable energy.

Europeans need to be told why prices are rising and why the belt needs to be tightened. In the near future, the key is to underline that tolerance of economic harm will safeguard freedom and democracy.

In the early stages, secession from Russian energy is likely to increase the environmental impact of energy production. Therefore, the importance of energy saving should be emphasized through education and incentives in transport and heating.

Effort in times of scarcity pays for itself many times over. The rapid breakthrough from Russian energy will stifle Putin’s war machine, support the fight against climate change, and increase Europe’s energy security and geopolitical space. This will lay the foundations for a new prosperous economy.

Brother-Pekka Tynkkynen

The author is a professor of Russian environmental policy at the Alexander Institute of the University of Helsinki.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.