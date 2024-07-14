Guest pen | Religious leaders are needed in the fight against disinformation

Guest pen|Religious and traditional leaders are often able to identify disinformation and share correct information in their communities.

Online spreading disinformation is one of the biggest obstacles to peace work and reconciliation worldwide. By spreading deliberate false or misleading information, the aim is to influence the actions and mental images of the recipient.

Propaganda, scams or fake videos that appeal to emotions are typical disinformation. Intentionally spread misinformation creates suspicion and fear. It is a common means of escalating tensions, polarization and violence.

Religious leaders have a lot of influence and a long tradition of fighting violence and promoting peace and tolerance. Traditional leaders, such as village and clan chiefs and indigenous leaders, are also fighting deliberately spread harmful and false information at the forefront of their communities.

With disinformation is of great importance in many current conflicts. With the help of disinformation, Russia has tried to justify its war of aggression against Ukraine, and disinformation has been used in recent years, for example, in the conflict in Sudan. Disinformation has fueled coups in several West African countries and influenced elections in Asia.

Disinformation is not only produced by governments pursuing their own political agenda or by troll factories piloted by authoritarian regimes, but also by ordinary people.

In social media messages can be shared without checking the veracity of the information or the purpose of the sender. Especially for young people, social media is an important source of information. People tend to internalize and accept information if it supports their prevailing beliefs or strengthens their identity or sense of belonging.

When it comes to geopolitics or armed conflicts, identifying and verifying correct information based on facts becomes particularly difficult. The importance of fast-paced social media as a source of information is also highlighted. Alongside the messages conveyed by social media, the traditional news media, which carefully checks the facts, may seem slow, or it may be perceived as telling things narrowly. Personal stories and videos shared on many social media channels spread quickly and affect emotions.

Algorithms in the network also have a great influence on which messages will emerge and receive attention. Algorithms often favor confrontation and content that appeals to emotions, and widely distributed messages are not necessarily based on truthful information. It is apt to escalate contradictions and create conflicts.

The role and importance of religious and traditional leaders is not always recognised, nor is their ability to combat disinformation. At the grassroots level, they are influential and trusted people who are able to both identify disinformation and share correct and fact-based information so that the community understands the message.

States and actors such as technology companies are looking for solutions to stop the spread of disinformation. We need new approaches and concrete cooperation projects. It is worth including actors whose voices are valued and listened to in various communities, even across national borders.

In addition to identifying disinformation, it is important to produce correct information. It requires the involvement of influential and trusted persons in their communities, such as religious and traditional leaders – especially now that new means of spreading disinformation are emerging.

Limiting the spread of disinformation is best achieved when governments, technology companies, religious leaders and other experts join forces. Cooperation increases the transparency and accountability of anti-disinformation work.

Mohamed Elsanusi is the executive director of the Peace Network of Religious and Traditional Actors. Jarno Limnéll is a member of parliament (kok) and a member of the board of Kirkuk Ulkomaanavu.

