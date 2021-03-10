Guest pen Reforming family leave requires a new attitude in the workplace

A positive attitude towards fathers’ long family leave is no longer enough, but active encouragement is needed in the workplace.

Family leave reform Progress in Finland raises the question of the extent to which the practical effects of the reform depend on changes in legislation, individuals’ own choices and the workplace culture. All these factors are interrelated.

If no active and multiple parallel measures are taken in the workplace to increase the use of long family leave by fathers, the impact of the proposed family leave reform may be rather limited. The operating culture of the workplace is one of the key factors here.

Many In the workplace, Finland still thinks quite traditionally: the father is the main breadwinner of the family and the wife takes care of the children. The diversity of families and the different needs of individuals may not be recognized. In the workplace, management and supervisors are not always aware of fathers ’statutory family leave rights, let alone other situations of reconciling family and work. At the same time, societal pressure to strengthen the caring role of fathers and men is growing.

The reform of family leave legislation is a welcome step towards equal parenting and equality in working life. However, a change in the law alone will not be enough to change people’s choices if it is not actively encouraged in the workplace at the same time. Parents’ mutual reflections, calculations and decisions are based on real-life experiences of livelihood, work and attitudes and actions in their own work environment.

Many fathers say they have been happy to take long parental leave in addition to their paternity leave. Similarly, many are annoyed in retrospect if a demanding work project took up most of a child’s infant or toddler time. Emotional memories go along with life.

There have been many positive messages from workplaces that fathers ’long family vacations no longer cause as much confusion as before. The laughter for the fathers ’“ maternity leave ”is diluting. In many workplaces, the attitude towards long-term leave for fathers can be described as interesting and positive, but unnecessarily passive: an employer thinks he is father-friendly if he does not act as a brake on long family leave. Fathers are not encouraged to be free, but they are not prevented. However, these attitudes are undergoing a profound change even in traditional male-dominated industries.

Although there has been talk for a long time about fathers ‘family leave and the reform of the family leave system, and relatively little experience has been gained with fathers’ family leave. In work communities, the situation causes uncertainty: What are the arrangements and who is responsible for them – father, team, foreman or management? How do we get our project done if the fathers are on family leave?

Young fathers often look like a model and are proactive in applying for family leave. Jobs are now hoping for more real-life successes in taking long family vacations without making these fathers hero fathers.

To the positive several parallel actions lead to development in the workplace: family and father-friendliness as part of the staffing strategy, active internal communication on family leave arrangements, encouragement to take time off and coaching of superiors. Nor can leadership be overemphasized here by example.

Studies have found that a manager who has children of his own makes it possible to reconcile work and family better than others. If the leader is a woman, the situation is seen as even better. The professional attitude of supervisors and co-workers towards family leave means that no one’s personal opinions on, for example, familyization, gender or the division of labor between parents have a negative effect on family leave arrangements at work.

The systematic investment of the employer in a family- and father-friendly operating model is an indication of responsible personnel management. At the same time, it is a key factor in the qualitative and structural change in working life.

Anna Kokko and Anna-Maija Lämsä

Kokko is a specialist in work and family and a project manager at the Population Union. She leads the Equality and Fathers project funded by the Occupational Safety and Health Fund. Lämsä is Professor of Human Resource Management at the University of Jyväskylä School of Economics. He is a responsible researcher in the WeAll project on equality in working life.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's statements.