Guest pen Plaster treatment of fields gives new hope for a cleaner Baltic Sea

Plaster treatment is currently the only large-scale means of curbing agricultural emissions.

Finland has achieved significant results in the protection of the Baltic Sea, but work is under way to reduce the nutrient load on agriculture. Agriculture is the biggest burden on the Baltic Sea, and the Archipelago Sea is in disgrace. Agriculture in the area is still on the hotspot list of the most polluting problem areas maintained by Helcom, the Commission for the Protection of the Baltic Sea. At the same time, the situation in the Bothnian Sea, for example, is deteriorating rapidly.

About 15 years ago, a new water protection measure was innovated in Finland: plaster treatment of fields. It has proven to be a particularly effective and inexpensive method of rapidly reducing the burden on agriculture. Based on strong scientific evidence, gypsum treatments were started five years ago in Lieto and Vantaanjoki. Both the study and the field-scale treatments verify that gypsum immediately reduces the phosphorus and soil runoff in the fields by about 50 percent. The waters become clearer and the algal blooms decrease. The effect lasts for five years.

Coastal areas gypsum treatment suitable for fields is superiorly cost-effective compared to any other means of cutting diffuse loads ending in the Baltic Sea. Gypsum treatment cannot be used in lake catchments and will not, of course, solve all the problems in the Baltic Sea, but right now it is the only rapid and large-scale means of curbing agricultural emissions. Therefore, it should now be used in appropriate areas.

At the same time, toil to save the sea is needed everywhere. From a wide range of experiments and openings, progress can be made to actions that have a social and environmental impact. However, the fate of the Baltic Sea will be decided in the fields.

Five years of gypsum treatment will give time to develop solutions to finally control nutrient discharges from fields into the sea. The root cause of nutrient emissions is found in manure: it is in the wrong place. There is too much phosphorus-containing manure in livestock-focused areas, while artificial fertilizers have to be used on crop farms elsewhere. The imbalance requires, among other things, logistical solutions.

Individual farmers should not be blamed, as the burden on agriculture is a systemic problem that requires a new way of thinking and acting.

Plaster Fortunately, the new hope has also been noticed in the political leadership of our country. In 2019, the government launched a water conservation enhancement program that rapidly promotes effective conservation measures. The plaster treatment of the fields received funding of EUR 22 million at that time, and the goal is to treat more than 50,000 hectares of fields in the Archipelago Sea catchment area in 2020–2022.

In March, the welcome news said that the EU recovery package has targeted additional funding for plaster treatment of fields in the Archipelago Sea region. The additional funding is likely to be somewhere between EUR 10 million and EUR 20 million. Especially if the final amount is at the top of this fork, the lion’s share of the 150,000-hectare catchment area suitable for gypsum treatment in the Archipelago Sea can be treated at best.

In Finland According to the Finnish Environment Institute, there are a total of up to 540,000 hectares of fields suitable for gypsum treatment. In addition to the catchment area of ​​the Archipelago Sea, the gypsum processing area must be extended to other coastal areas, such as the Bothnian Sea. If the state of the sea is to be significantly improved, funding for large-scale use of gypsum from EU sources must be secured. Therefore, gypsum must be included in the Finnish rural development program in the new EU programming period and included in the system of non-productive subsidies.

A time bomb is ticking in our sea area. We cannot wait for any new system-level solutions to improve the state of the Baltic Sea in years to come. The government has a place of proof in agricultural policy. If we do not carry out gypsum treatment in the EU’s rural development program now, the game will be lost and the promise of gypsum treatment to save our sea area will remain unfulfilled.

Juha Nurminen and Antti Herlin

Nurminen is a maritime advisor and chairman of the board of the John Nurminen Foundation. Herlin is a farmer and Chairman of the Board of Kone.

