Guest pen | “Peace brought by Russia” must not pay for Ukraine’s independence

Guest pen|Supporters of Ukraine must commit to a long-term strategy and understand the double meanings of Russian foreign policy.

Ukrainian the starting points of the peace negotiations are often discussed in public from the perspective of real politics. We rely on balance of power calculations and the assumption that mutual concessions are needed. The equality bias easily distorts the picture of the conditions for ending the war and Russia’s goals in Ukraine.

The central idea of ​​Russian foreign policy is the “Russian world” (Russian mir) defense. The concept has a double meaning. In the liturgy of foreign policy, it refers to Russia’s efforts to support the Russian language and Russian culture everywhere – especially in the countries of the former Soviet Union, which are considered to be part of Russia’s sphere of interest. Mr also means peace, in which case the meaning turns to the idea of ​​”peace brought by Russia”. It has a built-in right to use military force when necessary to consolidate the “Russian world”.

In many the speeches ignore the colonialist basis of Russia’s war of aggression, and the conclusion of the war is discussed from the point of view of classical military strategy. Then the attention is focused on power relations and the possibilities of preventing the other side from achieving the goals set for the war. They are derived from national interests, such as preserving independence or combating a military threat.

At the beginning of the war of aggression, Russia took advantage of these assumptions attached to the military strategy and tried to create an image of a military threat to Russia, against which it defended itself. By annexing the territories of Ukraine, Russia has created a situation in which the goal that Ukraine has put forward since 2014, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the territories belonging to Ukraine, is made to look like the “breakup of Russia”. It is, of course, an eyesore.

“ The war has its roots in Russian colonialism.

When Ukraine succeeded in pushing the Russian forces away from Kiev, the true nature of the war was revealed. The peace brought by Russia meant brutal violence by Russian soldiers against civilians, although Russia has subsequently tried to renounce it. As the war continues, it is even more important for Russia to cover up the colonialist starting points of the war and, on the other hand, to strengthen images of the threat to Russia and the country’s cultural and political essence.

The fight over Ukraine is presented as part of the West’s alleged efforts to weaken Russia. Ukraine is portrayed as a vassal of the West, which has been manipulated to abandon Ukraine’s “true Russian roots” and break away from the “Russian world”.

The question peace must be viewed from the perspective of both military strategy and Russia’s colonial tradition. On the part of Ukraine’s supporters, this requires a commitment to a long-term strategy and the ability to understand the double meanings of Russian foreign policy.

There is no certainty as to how far Russia is willing to go in order to achieve a favorable outcome in the war. Threats of nuclear weapons and talk of “red lines” incite fear among Ukraine’s supporters and reinforce the idea that negotiations are the path of lower risk.

In addition, it is necessary to take into account the long experience of the Soviet Union and Russia in creating snow worlds to justify their own activities. Authoritarian governance models have been covered up with new concepts such as “people’s democracy”, and the occupation administration has been veiled in fraudulent “referendums”. As far as Ukraine is concerned, such a snow world could fulfill the formal “international criteria”, but in practice it would be an instrument of control, with the help of which the country is driven into a state of chaos and its integration with the West is prevented.

War In Ukraine, there is no orphan devil without a master. Its roots are in Russian colonialism, the tradition of wars of conquest and Vladimir Putin in the administration’s neo-imperialist aspirations.

In order to combat the “peace brought by Russia”, the EU must remain in support of Ukraine throughout the war. Europe’s leading countries must find a way to credibly resolve the issue of Ukraine’s security guarantees.

Katri Pynnöniemi is an assistant professor at the University of Helsinki and the National Defense University. Kati Parppei is a university lecturer at the University of Eastern Finland and a docent at the National Defense University.

