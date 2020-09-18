Guest pen Pandemics and other crises must not freeze social services

Under no circumstances should statutory services be rolled over to the responsibility of the third sector or volunteering.

In March 2020 Finland introduced unprecedented restrictive measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the effects of which had no previous experience.

As a result of the restrictive measures, the impact of the first phase of the epidemic on public health was smaller than expected. According to some estimates, the overall well-being of the population even improved during the spring.

According to studies by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL), those most in need of restraint are those who need social services: the elderly, families with children in need of support, mental health rehabilitators and people with many problems. Restrictions increased the need for food aid. Loneliness and isolation exacerbated mental health and substance abuse problems.

Help the situation of those in need was exacerbated by the fact that the effects of the restrictive measures were not foreseen. Public social service providers did not have contingency plans. Services were closed, restricted or modified without prior experience or knowledge.

Forms of service and work based on face-to-face meetings were suspended almost throughout the country, even though the epidemic was centered in southern Finland. The decision on ex-post evaluations caused more harm than good.

Alternative forms of communication, such as telephone, network and instant messaging services, were introduced in social services. However, many who need social services and Kela’s services did not know how to use these channels or did not benefit from them. Most worryingly, statutory services could not be provided to all the most vulnerable – such as the elderly who were at home in quarantine conditions.

Social welfare the on-call system includes crisis, on-call and shelter functions, the totality of which is difficult to perceive for those in need of sudden help. It shows up, for example, if loneliness starts to feel distressing.

Organizations, parishes, and volunteers provided food, business, and discussion assistance to those in difficulty, for example. Restrictive measures – such as the recommendation not to meet people over the age of 70 and others at risk – made it difficult to help.

Some restrictive measures are still ongoing. For example, many day and group activities for the elderly and those with substance abuse problems are still closed.

From the end of spring 2020 the compiled Social Barometer highlighted significant regional differences in how customers’ needs were met.

In the early stages of the epidemic, it was generally estimated that large cities and co-operation areas would be better placed to prepare for the situation. However, according to the Social Barometer, people with large populations did not consider that they performed better than smaller areas during the epidemic. On the contrary, according to their own assessment, smaller areas were better able to respond to the need for social work and, in some cases, services for the elderly than larger areas.

Representatives of smaller areas were also able to better assess how the needs of, for example, elderly people with memory problems, carers and elderly people in need of support in the area had been met. The service needs of mental health rehabilitators were better met than in large areas.

Statutory even in sudden crises, social services cannot be rolled over to the responsibility of the third sector and volunteering. The social and health emergency system must be clearer when a person needs urgent help.

The flexibility and resilience of social services need to be improved so that they do not freeze in crisis situations and so that customers are not left behind. Facing a widespread social crisis requires a national contingency plan to secure disadvantaged services.

Such contingency plans would be well integrated into the activities of the provincial social and health preparedness centers planned for the SOTE reform.

Heikki Hiilamo and Minna Kivipelto

Hiilamo is a research professor and Kivipelto is a research manager at the Department of Health and Welfare.

