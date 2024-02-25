Guest pen | Opening the education market would be a solution to many problems

Our education sector is plagued by failed regulation that limits the private production of education services.

The highly educated The share of 25–34-year-olds in Finland has fallen below the average of OECD countries. In 2021, the proportion was 40 percent, and the goal has been set that in 2030, half of the age group would already have a higher education. This would require universities to increase tens of thousands of starting places.

The lack of public funding is not the biggest problem. Compared to the gross national product, Finnish public sector investments in higher education are at the top of the world.

However, the share of private funding of higher education institutions in Finland is about four percent. Of the OECD countries, only in Romania does the private sector invest less in higher education than in Finland. In the United States and Australia, the share of private funding is more than 60 percent.

Unsuccessful regulation prevents market-based educational activities and limits the private production of educational services. By opening the market, Finland could promote the availability, quality and innovation of higher education services. In the long term, they are key factors in economic growth.

A private company can enter the Finnish higher education market, but the process is long and difficult. To establish a higher education institution, a license from the Government is required.

Although the higher education market is global, it is almost impossible for a private university in Finland to accept students from outside the EU. The granting of a residence permit to citizens of third countries on the basis of studies is based on the law implementing the EU Researcher and Student Directive, the scope of which includes only publicly funded educational institutions listed in the University Act.

The law should be amended and applied to all higher education service providers. In Finland, the operating conditions of private higher education institutions would improve if students from outside the EU area could also get a residence permit.

Higher education is a social investment, the public financing of which is justified from the point of view of long-term benefits. The opening of the higher education market is often opposed with the argument that private education leads to a decrease in access to education and inequality. However, in Australia and the United States, which largely rely on private higher education funding, more than half of young adults have a university degree.

Lowering the threshold for private operators does not mean that publicly funded university education will be reduced. The private sector can even increase access to higher education without straining the state economy, and we attract more foreign students to Finland than before.

“ Tuition fees can improve the quality of education.

Especially now, when large budget cuts are being made due to the bloated national debt and there is a dire need for more starting places at universities, no restrictions should be placed on private higher education services based on tuition fees. Based on studies, tuition fees can also improve the quality of education. The number of student places can also be increased. Especially in engineering and natural sciences, increasing the number of students promotes innovation and increases productivity growth.

The higher education market opening would also help to implement the innovation policy guidelines made in Finland. Even if the parliamentary goal of increasing the share of research and development spending to four percent of gross domestic product by 2030 is achieved, it will not have the desired effect unless we are able to increase the number of skilled workers.

Initially, higher education institutions offering English-language teaching could be allowed to enter the market. For example, New York University operates globally and currently has 12 locations around the world. The arrival of international players in Finland would also spill know-how to Finns, and no tax funds would be needed to support a market-based university degree.

Heli Koski is a research director at the Research Institute for Business. Peter Vesterbacka is an entrepreneur in the field of education.

