Guest pen Only a strong Europe can take responsibility for its own security

The question of improving the European Union’s own operational capacity easily creates dividing lines but is vital for Finland.

Coronavirus pandemic, neighborhood crises and the return of superpower competition have fueled the debate on so – called European strategic autonomy. It is a matter of reducing dependence and developing the European Union’s own capacity to act. On the one hand, it asks how the EU positions itself in the world of superpower competition. On the other hand, we are considering what kind of Europe we are building.

Both issues are vital for Finland.

In The EU’s Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy, published in 2016, brought strategic autonomy to the table. At the time, the focus was on the EU’s evolving defense cooperation, one of the aims of which has been to develop an independent capability.

The United States has always been divided on this. From the outset, the country has supported European integration. Militarily, Europe’s defense depends on the United States and NATO, which remain the basis for the common defense of its member states. Therefore, many Americans have found the debate on strategic autonomy even offensive. At the same time, Washington has repeatedly called on Europe to take responsibility for its own security. Even in crisis management missions, Europe has to rely on the United States even in its neighborhood. The issue of strategic autonomy is thus also sensitive on this side of the Atlantic and easily creates dividing lines.

By developing strategic autonomy, the EU is striving to be a more responsible and capable player. This does not mean turning our backs on partners or a rules-based international system that remains the starting point for cooperation. There is no complete autonomy – it is about the direction of the journey. The journey must be made at a pace in which everyone stays involved.

Defense cooperation above all, needs action. The establishment of the European Defense Fund, the development of military mobility and the fight against hybrid threats are examples that will benefit all Member States. In the field of defense, it has been easy for Finland to support the development of European strategic autonomy.

European framework country initiatives, Nordic co-operation and bilateral arrangements are an important part of the same whole. The development of Finland’s own defense and Finland’s and Sweden’s defense co-operation also support Europe’s strategic autonomy. Only a strong Europe can take responsibility.

The debate on strategic autonomy now focuses on new technologies, the economy and security of supply. In addition to defense, there is talk of China, information networks and cloud services – as well as face masks and medical care. Europe cannot afford to be left out of technological competition.

Member States have different views on how strategic autonomy should be pursued. Finland is well placed to influence the direction of the EU, as since the beginning of EU membership we have consistently promoted free trade and the internal market, and supported the building of a Union that protects its citizens and is strong in foreign policy.

EU must defend their interests. Capacity building is therefore important. Strategic autonomy is not built against anyone. A strong transatlantic link is an essential part of strategic autonomy, both in defending a rules-based system and in exploiting new technologies. The administration of the future President of the United States, Joe Biden, will certainly require Europe to invest in its defense.

Autonomy is an increase in responsibility. The EU must be able to manage crises, support its partners and protect its citizens on the one hand, and build its economy and prosperity on the other. At the same time, only a strong and united Europe is a good partner for others.

The EU must have a coherent vision of open strategic autonomy. The Union must work together with its partners while preserving its unity. Results are measured in actions that benefit us and our partners.

Piritta Asunmaa and Esa Pulkkinen

Asunmaa is the Head of the Americas and Asia Department at the State Department and Pulkkinen is the Head of the Defense Policy Department at the Ministry of Defense.

