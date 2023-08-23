Guest pen | Only a small part of Ukraine’s grain ends up in poor countries

The war has made it difficult to export Ukrainian wheat, but the food shortage is rather caused by the market mechanisms of the grain trade.

Foodstuffs increased prices and the spread of extremism have increased concern about grain shortages and famine in poor countries. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has also been considered a threat to the world’s food supply.

Of course, the war has made it difficult to export wheat from Russia and Ukraine, and the countries are among the leading wheat producers in the world. The price of wheat on the world market rose by 23 percent in the months following the Russian attack in the spring of 2022, but prices fell already in June and were at pre-war levels in December. This was interpreted as a result of the Black Sea Grain Agreement, which lifted the Russian embargo on Ukrainian grain exports. Therefore, Russia’s recent decision to withdraw from the agreement has raised concerns about the effects of the solution on world grain trade.

Wheat supply has remained stable worldwide despite the war in Ukraine. Even when the price of wheat rose sharply, global wheat production increased, wheat was traded more briskly than before, and wheat stocks grew. The total supply of wheat exceeded the actual demand by up to 275 million tons. The global supply of wheat is estimated to have exceeded demand also between July 2022 and June 2023.

Governments and the media tend to emphasize regional difficulties in agricultural production without considering the growth of production and trade in other parts of the world. For example, wheat is produced worldwide, and production that is in trouble in one region can be compensated for by increasing it somewhere else.

To understand what caused the rise in wheat prices after the war in Ukraine, we need to follow the money. The five largest grain traders – ADM, Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus and Glencore – control more than 80 percent of the global market. In the early stages of the war in Ukraine, they profited from the conflict. Cargill’s turnover increased by 23 percent, Louis Dreyfus’ operating profit by 80 percent. Profits reflected price increases and were not in line with actual supply and demand.

“ World wheat production has exceeded demand.

After the war broke out, trading in grain futures also picked up. Investors, including pension funds, seized the opportunity. Hedge funds made billions in profits by taking advantage of the Russian invasion and the subsequent increase in food prices. Regulatory authorities in the US and EU allow this.

Only a small part of Ukraine’s grain has ended up in the poorest countries. 81 percent of the grain exported under the protection of the Black Sea Grain Agreement went to Western countries such as Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, as well as China and Turkey. Poor countries received three percent of Ukraine’s grain and nine percent of Ukraine’s wheat — much of which went to Bangladesh. Concerns about widespread famine in Africa caused by the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Agreement seem exaggerated.

The Black Sea grain agreement seems to have secured more Ukrainian exports – and that is a valuable goal in itself – than the world’s food supply. The export of grain from Ukraine via land routes has again been made more difficult by the actions of Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and Romania, which wanted to keep these countries’ own production competitive. The Black Sea Grain Agreement has protected the interests of large Ukrainian grain trading companies and the financiers behind them.

Famines have become more common worldwide in recent years, but it is not due to a lack of grain in the world. In many countries, dwindling exports and foreign exchange earnings, capital flight and rising debt servicing costs have weakened the possibilities of buying food from abroad.

The world’s decision-makers must pay attention to the vulnerability of poor countries’ foreign trade and support the increase of local food production in those areas where the risk of food shortages is high. We can only win the fight against world hunger if we recognize the causes of the current problems.

Jayati Ghosh is a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.