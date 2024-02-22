Guest pen | Obesity threatens the well-being of unborn children

Obesity affects reproductive health in many ways, so society should invest heavily in its prevention.

Which the body mass index of the fifth Finnish woman giving birth at the beginning of pregnancy is over 30, which means at least 15 kilos overweight. According to THL's research, the number of obese adults has increased by one hundred thousand over the past six years. Overweight in children is becoming more common.

Every fourth Finnish boy between the ages of 2 and 16 and almost every fifth girl is overweight or obese. Overweight developed in childhood is often permanent, and it is expected that overweight women and men of childbearing age will increase.

Fatness affects reproductive health in many ways. Being overweight in both women and men reduces the probability of pregnancy. Hormonal changes related to a man's excess weight weaken sperm production. A woman's excess weight causes disturbances in the menstrual cycle, hormonal changes and non-release of the ovum. Infertility treatments are needed more often. Significant obesity may be an obstacle to effective and safe implementation of treatments. Being overweight also increases the risk of miscarriage.

Being overweight during pregnancy increases the risk of several pregnancy-related disorders, such as gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, and venous thrombosis. Being overweight is associated with more fetal overgrowth, births have to be initiated more often, and the risk of a complicated birth, suction cup extraction or caesarean section increases. After giving birth, being overweight increases the mother's risk of infections and bleeding. It has been established that the mother's overweight shortens the duration of breastfeeding. The benefits of breastfeeding would be particularly great for these mothers, as it has been found to help with weight control.

“ An intergenerational cycle of obesity is born.

The mother's excess weight during pregnancy increases the child's risk of overweight, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The connection is not only explained by genetic inheritance. Excess weight during pregnancy and the resulting disorders change the intrauterine environment and program the child's body in a harmful direction. This is how the intergenerational cycle of obesity is created.

If the mother has already developed overweight, promoting healthy eating habits is still beneficial, and pregnancy and the family phase with small children have been found to be a favorable time for long-term changes in the nutrition of the whole family. It's never too late to make dietary changes.

Overweight the reason for the increase is not the weakened self-discipline of the population, but changes in our living environment, a decrease in daily exercise and especially an abundant supply of unhealthy, high-calorie food. There is no need to blame individuals. The increase in obesity is mainly due to the increased marketing and sales of unhealthy foods. Due to differences in genetic makeup, many people have weaker than usual chances to fight weight gain.

People with less education and children and young people, whose consumption habits are strongly influenced by marketing, are in the weakest position. Facilitating healthy food choices both through fiscal means and by limiting advertising would ensure better nutrition for these groups and prevent overweight. Treating obesity is challenging and requires a lot of resources, so prevention should be strongly invested in.

Worry of the decrease in the birth rate in Finland has so far not led to social measures to prevent the increase in obesity, even though there is a clear connection between the phenomena. Overweight and obesity increase the risk of becoming childless. The reason for the lower birth rate is that there are individuals for whom remaining childless can be a great personal tragedy.

By steering the population's nutrition in a healthier direction, we promote birth rates and the health of future generations. In order to create a healthier food environment and reduce the consumption of unhealthy foods, strong social guidance is needed.

Heidi Sormunen-Harju is a specialist in gynecology and obstetrics and a doctoral researcher. Pertti Mustajoki is a specialist in internal medicine and metabolism and a professor and the founder and board member of Terve payo ry.

