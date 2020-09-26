Guest pen Non-violent childhood must be pursued beyond school

Despite the positive development, violence against children and young people remains a problem in Finland.

In Vantaa recent violence at school has raised concerns about violence against children. The event was attended by young schoolchildren, so the discussion has been largely about school, bullying and society’s opportunities to intervene in violence.

Violence in this debate threatens to be reduced to a school-only problem. However, worrying cases of publicity may mask the fact that violence against children and young people has not increased but decreased in recent decades. So something is also being done right.

Non-violent childhood is an important societal goal. Non-violence improves the well-being of children, and by nurturing non-violence, we also work for the realization of children’s rights and in accordance with Finland’s international commitments.

Prevention is the most effective way to reduce violence against children. When considering the means, it is important to look at the big picture in order to avoid simplifying the matter and finding solutions that are too easy for a complex problem.

As early as the early 2000s, one in five ninth-graders had experienced physical violence in the past year. By 2016, the share had halved. A similar development can be seen internationally.

Violence experienced by children in Finland also comes to the attention of the authorities more and more often. For example, schools are increasingly prepared to deal with violence against children and young people.

Despite these positive developments, violence against children and young people remains a problem and the majority of violence remains hidden. Youth is a stage in life where the risk of being or threatened with violence is at its highest.

Violence against children and young people is most typically experienced by people they know. The younger the victim of violence, the more likely the perpetrator is the child’s parent. For school-age children, the perpetrator is more likely a sibling, a guy, or a student at the same school.

The risks of violence and abuse accumulate. The threat of violence is higher than average for children and young people belonging to ethnic and cultural minorities as well as sexual and gender minorities.

School is not the root cause of the violence or violence experienced by children, but it is the most important peer environment. The school must therefore be able to deal with violence, even if it also reflects the problems of families and regions, for example.

More can and must be done to tackle violence. However, it seems that the issue is being taken seriously in schools. Most primary schools have plans in place to deal with bullying and harassment experienced by students. The susceptibility of schools to report violence between students has also increased.

Still, schools alone cannot take responsibility for the violence experienced by children. Cooperation between different branches of government, organizations and professional groups is needed.

Ministry of Social Affairs and Health the Non-Violent Childhood Target Program, published last year, identified various ways to prevent violence experienced by children.

As stated in the target program, the primary prevention of violence is early intervention. Early intervention seeks to identify as early as possible the risk factors associated with violence as well as the factors that protect against violence. It allows action to be taken when it has the greatest impact. Violence in schools is also prevented in early childhood education and work with families. Properly timed operations are also cost effective.

In addition to prevention, means of supporting victims of violence and preventing the continuation of violence are also important. This work is being done in schools when the violence that has come to light is being addressed. However, action should begin even before the violence becomes apparent in the school yard or some other setting.

Markus Kaakinen

The author is a postdoctoral researcher at the Institute of Criminology and Legal Policy at the University of Helsinki.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.