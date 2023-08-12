Guest pen | No-fly zones would not only be in Ukraine’s national interest

Assisting Ukraine in the protection of its airspace maintains stability in the world and secures not only people but also the economic contributions of Western countries.

Soon After Russia’s large-scale attack began on February 24, 2022, Kiev asked Western countries to establish no-fly zones over Ukraine. At that time, NATO rejected the proposal as too risky. Now, when the war has continued for a year and a half, the international commitment to combat Russian missiles and drones in Ukraine appears in a new light.

The creation of no-fly zones would not only meet the needs of Ukraine, but would also be in the interest of many countries outside of Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian the ability to continue producing and exporting food is not only a humanitarian and economic issue. It is also necessary to maintain global stability. The shortage and rising prices of basic foodstuffs have serious international social and political implications. They include unstable governments, hunger riots, migration flows, growing xenophobia, and possibly even civil wars and wars between states. Preventing famine and its devastating consequences should be reason enough for NATO countries and other countries to consider establishing no-fly zones over and around Ukraine.

Ukraine’s nuclear power plants – including the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant – have become instruments and targets of Russian military action. Such activities pose obvious cross-border risks in Europe. As with ensuring Ukraine’s stable food supply, Kyiv’s interest in protecting its nuclear power plants would be secondary. The military commitment of NATO and other allies to secure Ukraine’s nuclear reactors is an existential question in many European countries.

Kyiv has been the target of weekly Russian missile and drone strikes since October 2022. Russia has intentionally or unintentionally damaged civilian targets and wounded or killed civilians in the capital of Ukraine with long-range weapons.

Dozens of embassies and offices of international organizations are located in Kyiv. Kiev is also visited by thousands of representatives of NATO countries and other countries. Their safety depends on the iron dome above the city. These people cannot yet rely on the air defense forces of their own countries to protect them either on the way to Kyiv or while in the city – despite the Ukrainian government’s express request for such assistance.

Ukrainian reconstruction has started with the support of foreign repair and development projects. In the coming months and years, billions of euros and dollars of Western taxpayers’ money will be spent on demining and rebuilding Ukraine. Ukraine’s security is therefore the national interest of many Western and non-Western states.

Protecting internationally funded civilian infrastructure and direct private investment – ​​such as office and factory buildings built or repaired with the help of foreigners – from Russian warheads is an increasingly urgent issue. In those countries where the headquarters of companies operating in Ukraine and their insurers are located, the pressure to help Kyiv is growing.

Western countries supported no-fly zones have been feared to lead to World War III. However, it is unlikely that such an escalation would occur as long as Western troops are not sent to the front. Russia does not use manned combat aircraft in its attacks on the interior of Ukraine. If Western fighter jets and anti-aircraft guns hit Russian missiles or drones, they would not kill Russian soldiers.

A new diplomatic and public debate on Ukraine’s claim to no-fly zones is necessary. It has to weigh the benefits and risks of different options and evaluate what is in the interests of Europe and other states. At the same time, it must be determined how the coalition of states willing to provide support will work in the future.

