Guest pen New 5g technology makes everyday life safer and more functional

The biggest benefits do not appear on the screen of your mobile phone, but in traffic, energy production and the moment of emergency, for example.

Discourse 5g technology is stuck around mobile phones and their applications, but the look should be lifted from the screen of your mobile phone to the wider society at large. The benefits for citizens and consumers are above all about a functioning and safe everyday life.

Emerging broadband technology allows authorities and security actors to take advantage of real-time video, augmented reality applications and artificial intelligence.

For example, the field of view of a police officer or rescuer may in the future reflect additional information that will assist in an operational task. Sounds like science fiction? Something about the maturity of the technology is that the U.S. Armed Forces and Microsoft recently signed a ten-year, twenty-billion-dollar deal to supply more than 120,000 augmented reality wearables.

5g network is at the end of the decade the platform on which society as a whole operates. Dependence on technology increases both opportunities and risks. A good and concrete example of the social significance of 5g technology is the development of transport. In the future, self-driving cars will need a 5g network to communicate with other vehicles and traffic infrastructure. If, for one reason or another, the network were not available, traffic would be plunged into chaos. At speeds higher than congestion, interference can be dangerous.

The energy sector also benefits from 5g services. The electricity grid of the future will consist of several sources of renewable energy. Households can be electricity producers, and electric cars, for example, can act as energy buffers. Our rapidly complex energy production needs automation and intelligence for control, which is achieved with 5g technology and artificial intelligence solutions.

Health technology has its own area of ​​application. In hospitals – but also in home care – the state of health will be monitored at least partly via the network in the future. 5g and a delay-free connection increase, for example, the use of different sensors to monitor vital signs. Nursing robots are also becoming more common, and nursing staff can be directed to where physical presence is essential for patient safety.

Right as well as citizens, the biggest benefit of 5g technology for different security actors is other than the massive data transfer speed.

Some of the major 5g applications are based on a distributed architecture. In this architecture, the servers and services are located closer to the user than in the 4g architecture, which in practice means a shorter delay between the server and the device using the wireless connection. Autonomy or remote devices and various enriched or augmented reality solutions benefit from delay without delay.

Finland has been known to be a world leader in cooperation between authorities and security actors, which is often made possible by technology. Authority network Virve is moving to broadband via 4g and 5g base stations. Previous technologies have not had prioritization functions that could have guaranteed security services in the event of network congestion. This year will see the transition to a prioritized 4g service, which will significantly improve the ability of security actors to create the long-needed situational awareness. A wireless connection that works even in congestion is available.

Broadband Virve is the most important information and communication technology project in Finland in the 2020s for the safety of citizens. Now that technical solutions can be reliably secured, only imagination is the limit in developing the tools of the future for security actors.

5g technology affects everyone’s life and benefits every Finn, but the most important thing does not appear on the screen of your phone. New technology becomes more valuable, for example, when help finds a citizen more quickly at the moment of need.

Antti Kauppinen

The author is the Chief Technology Officer of the Finnish Separate Networks Group.

