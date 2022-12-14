Guest pen | Media policy is needed to protect democracy

In the current operating environment, the need for media policy has become more prominent. The competitive situation must be equalized.

Freedom of speech curtailment and blocking of free media are everywhere the first actions when democracy begins to crumble. When the lights are turned off from the independent media, those in power can operate in the dark without public scrutiny and debate.

We see what is happening in Russia right now. With free civil debate and democracy prevailing, it would not be decided to attack the brotherly nation on false grounds and concealing the true nature of the war.

Finland is at the top of the world in press freedom, trust in news media, media literacy and low level of corruption. Reliable information produced by free media is the oxygen of democracy, which sustains a society of trust.

Trust in political decision-making, civil servants, the judiciary and other institutions of society is crucial for resilience, which is measured especially in crises. Citizens can trust news about exceptional situations only if they already have confidence in the information they receive from the media under normal circumstances.

the internet in this era, an unprecedented amount of information is available. Some of the messages are unreliable, some are intentionally false. False information is also produced by foreign countries, whose goal is to weaken Finnish society.

When false information cannot be removed from the web, it is essential to ensure that there is enough correct information available. It must also be ensured that citizens are sufficiently educated to distinguish between different information producers, their motives and methods of operation. Information literacy is required.

In journalism, the core of everything is the effort to describe things and events truthfully. Consumers of news media have the right to know the facts, on the basis of which they can form their own opinion. What distinguishes journalism from many other types of communication is the commitment to correcting mistakes and taking responsibility for the content.

From Finland the media policy practiced in other Nordic countries has been missing. Decisions regarding the operating conditions of the media have been made individually in a silo-like administration, without evaluating the overall effects.

Securing the operation of free media is an important prerequisite for the operation of a democratic society. Media policy should be included in the program of the next government as a key part of protecting democracy.

“ Reliable media is part of Finland’s security of supply.

In the other Nordic countries, the operating conditions of the media and measures to secure a multi-voiced and comprehensive media offer are reviewed regularly. It can be seen, for example, in lower VAT rates for magazines and books than in Finland, and especially in significant direct media subsidies aimed at the news media.

In the current operating environment, the need for media policy has become more prominent. Reliable media is a significant part of Finland’s security of supply and overall safety.

Means thinking about supporting the media industry has also been done in Finland. The reason is clear: at the same time that producing reliable information for Finns is just as important, publishing it is significantly more difficult than before.

Google and Facebook already control two-thirds of the digital advertising market. They do not produce any content themselves, are not very much responsible for the content published on their platforms, and do not pay tax on their profits to Finland. This competitive situation must be equalized.

Publishing magazines is made more difficult by the considerable increase in the cost of distribution and paper, as well as the decrease in availability.

The most effective way to support media supply is to reduce the value added tax on newspapers, magazines and books from ten percent to zero. Direct media support, on the other hand, should be competitively neutral and be aimed at journalists’ salary expenses as editorial production support. Now we need support from the decision-makers to ensure that Finns continue to have versatile and reliable media.

Hanne Aho and Jukka Holmberg

Aho is the president of the Association of Journalists. Holmberg is the CEO of Medialiito.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.