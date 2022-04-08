Guest pen Market concentration needs to be addressed more widely than before

Although the importance of competition is recognized, the legislation does not allow for effective prevention of concentration.

On the market conglomerates are making record results, even though the profitability of farmers is in crisis. In health services, the market is dominated by large chains that have bought smaller competitors from the market. In public procurement tenders, only one or two tenders are usually awarded. When there is insufficient competition, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority is often called upon to help.

However, the problems of a concentrated market cannot be solved retrospectively by competition law. Raising prices or reducing quality is not illegal. It is also not illegal for a company to seek to use its market power in negotiations with suppliers.

These problems are the result of weak competition, but it is not possible in practice to increase competition retrospectively by public authorities. However, society has an effective means of preventing harmful concentration: merger control.

In Finland Acquisition control can prevent harmful concentration to a greater extent than in other Nordic and EU countries. Only acquisitions that exceed the turnover limits specified by law are subject to supervision. In Finland, these turnover limits are exceptionally high, and therefore only a small part of the market is subject to acquisition control.

The acquisition must be notified to the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority in Finland if the combined worldwide turnover of the parties to the acquisition exceeds EUR 350 million and the turnover of at least two parties in Finland exceeds EUR 20 million. In the other Nordic countries, the limits are significantly lower.

In Norway and Sweden, the authority also has the right to require the notification of a potentially anti-competitive acquisition below the turnover thresholds. In Denmark, a similar is being prepared. The current regulations in Finland are clearly more permissive than in the other Nordic countries.

High altitude Due to turnover limits, a large part of the industries in Finland can concentrate completely freely so that the authority cannot investigate or intervene in acquisitions. For example, all car inspection stations, long-distance bus companies or veterinary clinics could be bought by a single operator and could not be intervened by the authorities. The same applies to a large number of local markets in a number of industries. Although the importance of competition and the disadvantages of concentration are identified and the authorities are expected to take active measures, the legislation does not currently allow for effective prevention of concentration.

Most acquisitions benefit competition and society. Some acquisitions, on the other hand, lead to excessive market concentration and thus to higher prices and lower quality. In a functioning market, consumers benefit from lower prices and better products and services. Increased competition has a positive effect on productivity and innovation. A competitive domestic market also benefits export companies that purchase many of their inputs domestically.

Effective intervention in market concentration requires an amendment to competition law. At the initiative of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, a draft law extending the notification obligation for merger control is pending at the Ministry of Employment and the Economy. A report published by the agency in the summer of 2021 estimates that Finnish consumers would benefit from tens of millions of euros annually from the harmonization of turnover limits in the other Nordic countries. Increasing competition would also improve the productivity and competitiveness of Finnish companies.

The costs of the reform would be significantly lower than the estimated benefits. Extending the scope of merger control will not solve the problems of an already concentrated market. However, it is the only way to ensure that more and more industries do not suffer from the same problems in the future.

Kirsi Leivo and Tuulia Hakola-Uusitalo

Leivo is the Director General and Hakola-Uusitalo’s Research Director at the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority.

