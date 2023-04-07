Guest pen | Love must be reflected in the decisions of the courts

Putting oneself in the position of another requires the ability of the law user to empathize, imagination and a benevolent attitude.

Often one hears it said that the law is as it is read.

The general public can be confused by how courts and other authorities may evaluate the same issue in different ways and come to different conclusions. However, the assessment of the screen, the interpretation of the law and its application are not occult science or arbitrary. Different solutions in the same matter also do not necessarily mean that the other solution is illegal or wrong.

Legal provisions are often open to discretion and interpretation. When interpreting and applying them, different values, interests and goals have to be taken into account and reconciled. In particular, the norms of administrative law are characterized by deliberate discretion.

In addition, quite a few provisions are already subject to appreciation in their wording. The Act on Legal Actions talks about dishonorable and undignified appeals to legal action, in the crime of dishonesty by the debtor the handing over of property without an acceptable reason, in the case of freedom of speech crimes of demeaning, insulting or slandering another person, in the case of the crime of human trafficking about conditions that violate human dignity.

The law is almost always not sufficient as a basis for a decision. When a legal provision is open to interpretation, unclear or a standard is missing, we have to rely on legal sources. The training of jurists includes mastering the doctrines of legal sources and the rules of interpretation of legal sources, i.e. the methodology.

The usual ones legal sources are preliminary works of the law, national and international jurisprudence, such as decisions of the EU Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights, and legal literature. Legal principles and the values ​​and moral concepts they embody also guide the interpretation and act as independent sources of law.

Interpretive decisions and discretionary norms often require the law enforcer to weigh and balance different legal principles and their background values. The legal practitioner has to relate the weights of the principles to each other. However, the interpretation and application of the law takes place on the basis of legal material, not political or other opinions.

Discretion adds that there is no one absolutely correct source of law doctrine. The procedural laws do not define the hierarchy, priority or weight of legal sources, nor what kind of interpretation method or argumentation model must be applied in legal reasoning.

The user of the law, both the judge and the prosecutor, is only bound by the law. The court is not bound by the methodological norms or doctrines that define legal interpretation. In addition, legal source doctrines are more flexible and diverse than traditional legal doctrines.

Also love should act as a source of law or at least as a norm guiding decision-making. Love for people and humanity is a universal ethical principle that supports legal systems and is embodied in them. Law and the principle of legality secure the realization of justice and love and prevent arbitrariness.

However, the almost sacred principle of being bound by law must not lead to injustice and be an obstacle to the realization of justice and love. The user of the law has to put himself in the position of the parties involved and take into account their circumstances, the special features and facts of the case. The goal is the best, legal, fair and reasonable outcome for the parties involved and society. Putting oneself in another’s position requires an intellectual and emotional approach, the ability to empathize, imagination and a benevolent attitude.

Of love the principle – whether it is based on Christian or secular ethics – must gain weight as a basis for decision. Love for people, law and justice is the ultimate and supreme principle that forms the core of justice. Without the implementation of the principle, the implementation of justice cannot be guaranteed.

The norm of love should permeate criminal justice systems both internationally and nationally. However, the global picture tells a completely different story.

Anu Mantila

The author is a state prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General.

