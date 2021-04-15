Guest pen Local agreement does not pave the way for more employment

A centralized or coordinated model creates an atmosphere of trust in the labor market that also facilitates local agreement in companies.

Collective agreements The local agreement made possible by the company is already widely used in companies. It is wanted to increase because local agreement is believed to improve employment.

Some interest groups would like to abandon the general commitment that has been criticized for stiffening the labor market. Existing local agreement clauses provide a competitive advantage in, for example, working time flexibility and crisis situations, but only for organized companies.

In Finland, general binding is strengthened when about half of the employers in the sector are organized. Lasse Ahtiainen, published by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy a couple of years ago statement according to, 65 per cent of private sector employees worked in organized companies in 2017, and universal binding raised the share of those covered by collective agreements to 84 per cent. Public sector collective agreements cover all employees.

Swedish and Denmark are the countries of the so-called coordinated consultation, where there is no general binding: collective agreements are only complied with by organized employers. One of the benefits of hiring communicates that, according to the latest available figures, 89 per cent (in 2017) and 82 per cent (in 2016) of employees in Sweden were covered by contracts.

OECD economist Andrea Garnero compares recently in their study 36 OECD labor market model by examining the links between the level of agreement on working conditions, the flexibility of agreements and wage coordination, employment, unemployment and income inequality. Garnero considered Finland and Belgium to be the countries of centralized negotiation, where little use was made of local agreements. In the countries of the coordinated negotiations – Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Germany and the Netherlands – centralized sectoral agreements allowed companies to agree locally.

In both centralized and coordinated negotiations, employment rates were highest in the OECD comparison and wage differentials were lowest. Garnero’s regression analysis also shows that the centralized model in Finland and Belgium reduced unemployment.

Centralized and there is a lot of fixed-term work in the countries of coordinated agreement. Weak employment is compensated by social security and is one possible cause of low productivity. When prolonged, poor employment increases stress on livelihoods and weakens the conditions for a decent life. In the Belgian register analysis, men in temporary and seasonal work even had an increased risk of death.

In addition to weak employment relationships, Finland’s special features are a very flexible lay-off system and loose redundancy legislation.

However, local agreement in companies is suitable as a partner for centralized or coordinated agreement.

Nordic the effects of the models on the labor market are relatively positive. Local agreement works when there is a culture of mutual agreement between the parties in the workplace. In this case, productivity, employment and earnings also have the potential to develop positively.

The value of trust should also be understood in Finland. In the other Nordic countries, employee representation is more widespread locally and employees are more often entitled to interpret in situations of conflict. To counterbalance the local agreement, the powers of the employees’ representatives should be strengthened.

Confidence in the labor market should be built and local agreement developed together. Sectoral agreements may take into account the cost competitiveness of macroeconomics and analogue countries. Centralized and coordinated models are resilient, especially in economic crises.

Following the outbreak of the interest rate crisis, rapid adjustment measures were agreed in the Finnish labor market. Wage flexibility would increase in the future by extending the crisis clauses in collective agreements.

Countries that do not coordinate collective bargaining suffer from lower employment, higher unemployment and wage inequality. If only company-level negotiations are added, the positive employment effects of centralized and coordinated models will be jeopardized.

Satu Ojala and Markku Sippola

Ojala is a university lecturer at the University of Tampere. Sippola is a university lecturer at the University of Helsinki.

