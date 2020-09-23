Guest pen It is time for Finland to update and intensify its relations with Africa

As the population grows and the economy develops, African countries are becoming more and more prominent in the world.

In the Government A strategy for Africa is currently being prepared for Finland under the leadership of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs, which aims to develop political and economic relations between Finland and African countries.

The goal of the government program is for Finland to be larger in size in the world. In Africa, too, Finland can be bigger if we allocate our resources as efficiently as possible, to a limited number of goals. The strategy selects the priorities for cooperation.

Finland’s relations with the countries of sub-Saharan Africa have been based on fruitful development cooperation. The aim is to develop relations increasingly based on political dialogue, reciprocity and trade. Finland’s trade and diplomatic relations with North African countries have been strong for decades. It is good to build on this foundation.

Political relations with African countries, which are best promoted through exchange visits and meetings, are even more important for Finland. There are 54 states in Africa – a quarter of the UN member states – and their voice plays a major role in the decision-making of the international community.

Finland The Africa strategy is based on Finland’s interests and strengths. However, strengthening relations must be based on common interests.

Conflict resolution is a good example of this. Finland has extensive expertise in peace mediation and crisis management, in which many African countries are interested. Peace and stability in Africa is also in Finland’s interest.

Thanks to the strong economic growth of recent years and growing markets, many African countries are a potential trading partner for Finland. A coronavirus pandemic will not change this, even if the growth rate slows down.

Mutually beneficial co-operation that creates new jobs in both Finland and African countries can be built, for example, through the green economy and digital. Finland has comprehensive solutions to offer in energy technology, the circular economy and digitalisation. We have good opportunities to double exports even in a short time, but this requires Finnish companies to cooperate with each other and with other European companies.

Africa countries also have strengths from which we can learn. Africa is at the forefront of mobile payments, for example, and African countries have gained experience in managing communicable diseases through the Ebola crisis, among other things. In Africa, Finland is known for environmental technology, high-quality education and gender equality. They will continue to be reflected in our cooperation.

The Africa Strategy also covers cooperation within the European Union and international organizations. Jutta Urpilainen’s role as the EU’s Commissioner for International Partnerships opens up new opportunities for the EU as a whole in Africa.

It is in Finland’s own interest to be actively involved in defining the EU’s actions in African countries, especially this autumn in preparation for the EU-African Union summit.

Nordic co-operation also has a role to play. Finland will host the Nordic-African Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in May 2021, and it will provide an opportunity to strengthen relations.

Africa strategy The aim is to diversify Finland’s relations with African countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the state administration are not responsible for this alone, but the role of the private sector, educational and research institutions and civil society is also important. During the autumn, the views of many different actors will be heard.

In today’s Africa, the continent’s large and fast-growing youth should not be ignored. A new, new-minded generation will rise to decisive roles in the economy and politics.

Connections with this generation in Africa are now extremely important. By establishing new contacts and strengthening existing connections, Finnish-African relations can be intensified.

Pekka Haavisto and Ville Skinnari

Haavisto is the foreign minister (green). Skinnari is the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade (SD).

