Young people read if they find something interesting to read. Reading can be attracted by games or raplyry, for example.

Young the Pisa study on reading has revealed worrying data in recent years. Already every eighth young person graduates from primary school without sufficient literacy. At the same time, the gap between the best and weakest readers continues to grow. Perhaps the most stopping result from the latest survey, however, is this: more than 60 percent of boys say they only read if they have to.

Differences in children’s reading and learning can be seen early on. Published by the National Education Assessment Center in August research, according to which reading was most strongly related to the skills of first – graders about individual hobbies and interests. It was also enough that the child had been read regularly. The more the child was exposed to the texts, the better his skills were already in the first grade.

Research one after another has shown that there are numerous benefits to reading, such as increased vocabulary, improved empathy, broadened imagination, and strengthened self-awareness. In a rapidly changing world, reading does not lose its significance, on the contrary. It is the basis for survival in life and lifelong learning. Now the literacy of the weakest readers is not enough for postgraduate studies, let alone writing a job application. The connection between literacy and our well-being is strong and indisputable.

But try to get the young person to read on the pretext that it develops empathy or imagination. The Children and Youth Foundation found out in their survey reading habits of young people, and the responses of 1,500 young people showed that young people would read more if they found something interesting to read. Only a quarter of the young people who responded to the survey considered the reading “cool”. There is nothing surprising in the result, but it is a good reminder to us adults that reading for young people – and illiteracy in particular – is a matter for society as a whole. Each of us can contribute to increasing our society’s enthusiasm for reading.

Reading center by 60 per cent of Finns feel that they read too little. The decline in reading is a cultural phenomenon that has also affected adults for years. Young people do not live in a vacuum, but what surrounds the surrounding society and what is or is not popular also flows into the lives of young people.

Youth reading needs to be promoted in a youthful way. Many projects have yielded good results by bringing text to the world of young people through raply countries or stage poetry. Chatfiction, a story that progresses like a thread on a screen, has reached young people who are not interested in reading books. The biographies of athletes and musicians, like gate theory, have inspired young people to read. Many computer and console games are based on a multidimensional story that requires an understanding of text and replicas. In schools, you can also choose an audiobook in the reading class, which has given young men in particular to literature. All of these are great ways to make everyday reading a world for young people.

Published early Reading clan research showed that community reading supports number motivation. What would be more commonplace for young people who have grown up using social media than community and sociality? There have been reading circles for as long as there has been reading. Bringing them into the digital environment should not be an overwhelming challenge.

We do things because we consider them meaningful and we have found that the phenomenon is culturally popular. Dabbling and eloquence don’t work. Instead, we need to build a culture that inspires reading and thereby make reading more commonplace in our society.

Reading needs to be made visible, whether it meant reading a book or magazine in public transport instead of staring at the phone, or bringing printed magazines back to the tables. When reading is brought back from hiding into a close-knit part of the cityscape and everyday life of homes and discussed as enthusiastically as the Netflix series, we are well on our way.

Olli Alanen

The author is the Executive Director of the Children and Youth Foundation.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.