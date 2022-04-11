Guest pen Intimidation and harassment of researchers must be resolutely eradicated

In times of crisis, the importance of free research and scientific communication is further emphasized. This work must be supported in every way.

Recently The published International Index of Academic Freedom shows that restrictions on freedom of science have become more common in many countries in recent years. The coronavirus pandemic and other crises have restricted the freedom of researchers to teach, study, navigate and publish their research findings.

The problem is not just in authoritarian countries, but the political and economic drive for research also exists in democratic societies. In Finland, a particular problem has been intimidating and harassing researchers for a decade.

Academic the Freedom Index was first published in 2020. Like the International Press Freedom Index, it is based on estimates from experts in different countries. Diverse statistical data are also used in the evaluation. The 2022 assessment of academic freedom involved 177 countries or territories.

The index covers freedom of research and teaching, the freedom to disseminate research information, institutional autonomy, the freedom of campuses, and the opportunity for researchers to take a stand on societal issues. In recent years, academic freedom has been undermined in particular by the rise of authoritarian rule and the consequences of the pandemic.

Over the last ten years, academic freedom has clearly declined in Brazil, Hungary, Russia, India, Turkey, Hong Kong, Poland, Belarus, the United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

“ Harassment and intimidation are particularly related to sensitive issues.

The coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problems of silencing researchers and restricting their freedom. Wuhan doctor Li Wenliang had warned the first victims of the pandemic about the new virus. Local authorities branded the warnings as rumors and silenced Lin, who later died after treating infected patients. Silencing delayed protection against the disease.

In Western countries, too, coroner researchers have been threatened. The science journal Nature reported last October that dozens of publicly speaking scientists have been threatened with death, assault or rape. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. Office of Infectious Diseases, had to acquire bodyguards after he and his family were threatened.

Unfortunately the problem has also emerged in Finland. Some investigators have had to report the intimidation. Harassment and intimidation on social media are commonplace for some high-profile researchers.

The phenomenon is not new. In inquiries from the Disclosure Advisory Board in 2015, 2017, and 2019, several investigators have reported harassment.

Although harassment does not affect nearly all researchers, it is still a serious problem that restricts the freedom of expression of experts in sensitive subjects. Harassment and intimidation are particularly related to emotional issues such as vaccinations, diet, environmental protection, immigration, or gender and sexuality. Universities and research institutes are better prepared to support researchers who have been harassed and intimidated, but much remains to be done.

At the same time, some environmental researchers working in government research institutes feel that they do not have the same freedom to share their results as their colleagues working in universities. This is due to the fact that research institutes close to policy-making and their researchers are sought to be externally influenced.

Research freedom and freedom of expression for researchers is an important prerequisite for the development of science and the ability of research to respond to problems such as pandemics or climate change.

Researchers are doing important and selfless work in bringing their findings and views to the societal debate. This work must be supported in every way. Intimidation and silence of researchers should not be allowed.

Esa Väliverronen

The author is a professor of communications At the University of Helsinki and Chairman of the Disclosure Advisory Board.

