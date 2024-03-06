Guest pen | Insufficient arms aid is prolonging the war in Ukraine

Ukraine has fallen into a trap where arms help keeps the country on its feet, but not enough to end the war. What kind of peace do Ukrainian supporters want?

European Union reacted to Russia's war of aggression by making two extraordinary offers to Ukraine: Ukraine would receive EU-financed arms aid and eventually become a member of the European Union. Both promises are now crumbling.

Ukraine has fallen into a trap where arms help keeps the country on its feet, but not enough to end the war. It is unclear whether the arms aid has even been sufficient to improve the negotiating positions. The current state of limbo can continue for years.

The war as it drags on, the goal of a democratic Ukraine as part of the EU slips further away. In practice, Ukraine cannot become an EU member state unless it controls its territories. It is not possible to meet the other EU membership criteria in a continuous state of emergency.

The war takes the administration's resources, which would be needed to reform the state structures. Modernizing the economy and attracting investment in the midst of instability is almost impossible. The risk is the concentration of power. Organizing elections is difficult, and the space for civil society is shrinking.

At the same time, the suffering of civilians during the war is prolonged. Millions have fled their homes, and the rest live under the threat of bombing. The seeds of new conflicts are sprouting in the occupied territories.

The level of arms aid shows that the EU is not practically committed to the victory of Ukraine. The ongoing problems in the production of ammunition and the long debate about whether to buy weapons from the world or to develop one's own arms industry show that the situation in Ukraine is not actually prioritized.

It is extraordinary when you consider the consequences of the outcome of the war for the security and stability of Europe in the long term. Europe, which is not prepared for war, cannot afford for Russia to discover that it is succeeding in military operations in Eastern Europe, especially when the risk of the fading of American support has become even more tangible.

Due to the fear of war escalation, restrictions on the material received by Ukraine and its terms of use continue. Escalation must be avoided, but on the flip side of caution, Ukrainians pay with their lives.

The war after two years, it is good to ask whether negotiations can end the violence. However, it must be remembered why Ukrainians are afraid of negotiations: a peace agreement could be a collar for Ukraine controlled by Russia.

Ukrainians believe that Russia will continue to try to prevent Ukraine's democratic development and integration with the West by all means. It is feared that the negotiations will provide political means and military opportunities for Russia's new attempts at control.

“ What kind of peace is being sought in Ukraine?

After the counteroffensive failed, the risk of Ukraine's backers pressuring the country into a bad peace deal has increased. Although the war has unified the threat images of the EU countries, Russia is read in Europe with increasingly different lenses. In Eastern and Western Europe, as well as in small and large EU countries, there are disagreements about whether Russia's security interests should be taken into account or blocked. The pressure for small concessions at the expense of Ukraine's political room for maneuver is increasing.

Before concluding the negotiations, Ukraine's supporters should think about what kind of peace is being sought in Ukraine. The end of war does not mean peace and development if oppression and control continue. All the more quickly, political decisions are needed so that Ukraine gets the necessary tools to end the war. The threat of escalation does not prevent Ukraine from supplying, for example, sufficient ammunition or the weapons it has already received and is consuming on the front.

in the EU there are enough resources with which it can promote Ukraine's negotiating position and the conditions for victory. Weapon aid has met the need, and major suspicions of abuse have been avoided.

In addition to taking immediate needs into account, long-term planning is needed. EU-level decisions on the continuation of arms aid funding and long-term commitments are still missing.

In the end, the EU must take responsibility for the consequences of its arms aid policy. If aid only prolongs the suffering of civilians and does not end it, the strategy of support should be reconsidered.

Tyyne Karjalainen is a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute and a doctoral researcher at the University of Turku.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/