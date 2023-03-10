Guest pen | In NATO, consensus is not the same as unanimity

Legally vague “strategic concepts” can significantly change NATO’s operating methods and powers.

Finland has now accepted NATO membership for its part. However, neither in the government’s presentation nor in the public debate has attention been paid to the continuous change of NATO’s nature and tasks, nor to the features of the consensus procedure that guides the organization’s operations.

You can’t get an idea of ​​what NATO’s operations and powers have become in recent decades by looking at the Washington Agreement signed in 1949. The organization is guided by legally vague “strategic concepts” with which NATO has interpreted its own competence very flexibly. With these documents, operations other than those related to the defense of the member countries and other activities outside the own territory have become established in NATO’s practice.

NATO’s decision-making has been loose in form. In matters other than inviting new member countries to the organization, consensus has been used to avoid formal treaty changes and operational changes to be approved by national parliaments. The practice has sometimes been strongly criticized, and the legality of strategic concepts has been repeatedly brought under review by, for example, the German Constitutional Court.

Cold war after NATO’s tasks changed. After the traditional enemy disappears, attention shifts to other security threats, such as terrorism, energy and hybrid threats. Crisis management outside its own territory became NATO’s main task for a long time.

NATO’s strategic concept, approved in 1999, expressed readiness to act even without an attack or direct threat against a member country – it spoke of operations other than those in accordance with the fifth article. No formal treaty amendment was made, and the decision was not brought to the parliaments of the member countries for approval.

Seriously the dispute was caused in the early stages of the Kosovo crisis in 1999 by the fact that NATO bombed Belgrade without UN authorization. At that time, an appeal was brought to the German Constitutional Court regarding the strategic concept that expanded NATO’s competence, but the court rejected it: it had not been proven that the content of the 1999 strategic concept deviated from the flexible NATO Treaty. Although NATO’s scope expanded, the strategic concept was considered to fulfill the organization’s basic mission in new circumstances.

“ NATO’s decision-making has been loose in form.

However, the Constitutional Court drew attention to the fact that the strategic concept, which only describes the new tasks in a general way, contained a lot of room for interpretation. Therefore, the court considered it a risk that “legally significant activity without a formal contract amendment could gradually lead to a change in the content of the contract”. The issue has also been discussed in other NATO member countries, such as the Netherlands, Spain and Norway.

Strategic the use of concepts in defining NATO’s tasks reflects the looseness of the organization’s decision-making. In NATO, consensus does not necessarily mean unanimity – unlike for example the Government Council and of the Ministry of Defence on the home page it is given to understand. Consensus means that no member state directly opposes the decision. Such a procedure is said to protect the sovereignty of the member states: the member states can allow the decision-making to take place, but exclude themselves from the decided operation or set special conditions for their participation. On the other hand, the pressure not to obstruct decisions can be considerable.

It can therefore be difficult to influence NATO when there are no clear decision-making procedures. Legally vague “concepts” approved by consensus can significantly change the organization’s operating methods and powers.

When participating in NATO’s internal debate, the President of Finland and the Prime Minister receive broad powers to expand and modify Finland’s membership obligations. It does not involve the familiar consultation with the Parliament from EU cooperation. That is why it is important that NATO’s activities and Finland’s activities in NATO are closely monitored in the parliament and in general in the public.

Hanna Ojanen and Martti Koskenniemi

Ojanen is a research director at the University of Tampere. Koskenniemi is an academic and professor emeritus of international law.

