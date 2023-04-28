Guest pen | Immigration is a prerequisite for sustainable growth

In order to strengthen growth and correct the deficit, a significant increase in immigration is needed along with an increase in the employment rate.

Finland economic growth has been weak for almost 15 years. The growth of public expenditures has not been restrained accordingly, and the already comparatively high tax rate has not been increased. The public economy has a structural deficit of 2.5–3 percent. The debt level is constantly rising.

Raising the employment rate from the current 74% to even 80% has been considered a key way to balance the public finances. An increase in the employment rate is indeed important, and there are still opportunities for it. However, it does not lead to a permanent acceleration of GDP growth and does not eliminate the deficit. More important is the development of workforce potential and labor productivity.

Work- and study-related increasing immigration is important for three reasons. Even the sharp increase in the employment rate since 2015 by 7 percentage points to a historically high level of 74 percent has not been enough to satisfy demand. Extensive labor availability problems concerning various types of labor limit the growth of production. In the future, responding to demand through an increase in the employment rate will be even more difficult: those currently outside the working life are more difficult to find employment due to their age and ability to work, and even when they are employed, they work fewer hours than average.

The benefit to the public economy brought by each additional percentage of the employment rate decreases. This is due not only to the above-mentioned lower-than-average working hours, but also to lower-than-average productivity and the fact that employment probably requires support measures that cause higher costs than before.

Labor availability problems also have a negative effect on investments, which are a prerequisite for improving productivity. In the conditions of free-flowing capital, investments are targeted to countries where the workforce needed to implement and utilize the investments is available.

Net immigration settling at, for example, 40,000 people – last year the level was exceptionally high, 35,000 people – would radically change the labor supply. When the working-age population shrinks according to the current forecast of Statistics Finland, it would increase by 140,000 people by the end of the decade.

Those who come to the country looking for work can be expected to get a good job. The employment rate of those born abroad has risen rapidly and at the end of last year was only 3 percentage points lower than that of those born in Finland. It can also be assumed that those who come for work will work more hours than those who will be employed in the future.

Realistically speaking, work- and study-based immigration will probably affect the public economy more than an increase in the employment rate. In the Ministry of Finance’s sustainability calculations, an increase in the employment rate of one percentage point improves the public finances in the long run by 0.25 percentage points of the gross national product. With an effective policy, the employment rate can rise by 3 percentage points to the level of other Nordic countries: the total effect would be 0.75 percentage points.

A permanent increase in annual net immigration by 7,500 people would improve public finances in the long term by 0.3 percentage points. A permanent annual net immigration of 40,000 people would improve the balance by one percentage point compared to the immigration of 15,000 people according to Statistics Finland’s population forecast.

Although these rough calculations overestimate the equilibrium effects by assuming additional employment to be realized through average hours worked, average productivity and bypassing the costs of policy actions, the overestimation is likely to be smaller for labor-based immigration. This increases the advantage of immigration as a strengthening of public finances compared to raising the employment rate.

Predicted much greater labor-based immigration is essential for sustainable economic growth. It reduces the need to balance the public finances with spending cuts and tax increases. There is no good alternative to the ambitious promotion of immigration.

The author is a working life professor at the University of Helsinki.

