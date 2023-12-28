Guest pen | Human rights have value in Finland's foreign and security policy

Human rights are at the heart of current international tensions, and allies expect Finland to be active.

The year 2019 the program of the government formed after the parliamentary elections brought a new concept to the terminology of Finnish foreign policy internationally, human rights-based foreign and security policy. Government negotiators know how to tell the history of the term. President Sauli Niinistö has not adopted it.

The language of human rights was significantly specified in the 2020 foreign and security policy report. In the Government's human rights policy report in 2021, human rights-basedness was defined in more detail. They wanted to increase the systematization and activity of human rights activities in all areas of foreign policy.

Joining the Council of Europe in 1989 and especially EU membership in 1995 required Finland to take a stand on human rights situations all over the world. Development policy has long been based on human rights. Trade and business activities have received their own human rights guidelines. Finnish embassies abroad support human rights defenders more actively than before. On the other hand, no political consensus emerged from feminist foreign policy.

Finland is a member of the UN Human Rights Council in 2022–2024. It is the most important human rights body in the world. Finland has been particularly active in supporting women, the most vulnerable population groups and civil society.

Consistent human rights policy has been tested by how strongly Finland condemns human rights violations in states that have political or economic influence.

In the EU, Finland is among those who pursue an active human rights policy. At the UN, too, Finland has pushed for adequate measures to address human rights violations in, for example, Russia and China's Xinjiang.

Before becoming a member of the Human Rights Council in 2021, Finland called on Egypt on behalf of 32 countries to stop human rights violations. Egypt often reacts to criticism directed at itself, and the situation in Finland also raised concerns in advance.

Although Finland has been active in human rights issues in the EU and the UN, Finland's own positions have been guided by caution in difficult situations. For example, Sweden and the Netherlands take a more active stance, and in these countries, for example, the public pressure coming from the parliament is greater.

Finland is now a Nordic member of the Human Rights Council, and the Nordic countries have often brought up a country's difficult human rights situation or development in the Council. Human rights organizations have also hoped for initiative from Finland. Finland has not made a separate country initiative. Actions have been evaluated on the basis of how likely they are to achieve practical results.

International human rights policy is part of the foreign and security policy, which the president leads in cooperation with the government. President Niinistö has rarely taken a public stance on country-specific human rights violations. The president has pointed out that Finland should not give too much advice to other countries and not be blue-eyed itself. Condemnation of human rights violations has mainly been made through the mouths of ministers and officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The program of the current government does not mention human rights. According to the government's communication from August, Finland continues the line of human rights policy that has been followed for a long time.

The aggressiveness of authoritarian leaders who violate human rights has turned human rights into a security issue as well. Human rights are at the heart of the tensions between democratic and authoritarian states. As polarization strengthens, our allies also expect active action from Finland.

Finland's strength has been the broad consensus of government bodies and parties on the fundamentals of human rights policy. It is needed when authoritarian states question human rights, the rule of law and democracy.

Rauno Merisaari was Finland's human rights ambassador in 2013–2023.