Domestic production has not been able to meet demand. Research helps to get more out of underutilized resources.

Coronavirus crisis As a result, the importance of food self-sufficiency has been raised in Finland. Strengthening self-sufficiency is a key way to prepare for global crises.

Fish is an important and healthy part of our diet. However, domestic production has not been able to meet the increased demand for fish. Domestic fish accounts for only 19 per cent of the total consumption of commercial food fish in Finland.

The current government program seeks to increase the share of domestic fish in consumption through a promotion program prepared by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in conjunction with key actors and research. The goal is to double the use of domestic fish for human consumption by 2027. It requires a significant increase in domestic fish production.

Primary production the conditions for growth must be improved, the level of processing must be increased, competitive products must be developed and advanced technology must be used more effectively. Fish farming and the food consumption of herring and underutilized fish need to be increased.

The annual catch of herring is about one hundred million kilos, but only about four million kilos of herring are used as food every year in Finland. It has not been possible to make herring attractive and competitive products. Research is looking for answers to this problem. Contaminant levels in herring have decreased significantly, and Baltic herring can be eaten without worries. It is an ecological choice in terms of nutrient and greenhouse gas emissions. The catch involves a significant amount of phosphorus being removed from the sea each year, and a stock assessment based on research ensures that herring stocks are not overfished.

On inland waters there are many underutilized fish stocks. However, there are already new inland fish products on the market for which demand has exceeded supply. One problem has been the small size of inland fish. Processing and preparing small fish for commercial use by traditional methods is not profitable.

Together with the fishing industry, the Natural Resources Center (Luke) is developing an automatic feeding and perching machine that can also handle small vultures, perch and roaches. Underutilized fish can be further processed into products and thus create new business sustainably. As fishing in inland waters becomes more efficient, research data will help regional actors to scale the right amount of fishing and make new management and management plans.

Coastal fishing An important precondition for development is the reduction of prey damage caused by seals. In Luke, together with the fishing industry, we are looking for solutions to this problem. One of the most promising is a mobile and rechargeable battery-operated seal repellent, the development of which is well under way. Mapping and preventing damage caused by cormorants also requires extensive research.

Domestic fish farming can be sustainably increased by utilizing new technologies in offshore and circulating aquaculture. Creating incentives based on reducing nutrient emissions and a circular economy is important. New production areas can be identified through location control based on research results.

Kalan a lot of gunpowder remains in pre-treatment and processing. These by-products can be used to make a variety of high value-added products that can be used in, for example, cosmetics, pet food and food. This promotes the profitability of the sector and creates new business.

New export opportunities may also open up for Finland if the fish supply and processing chains are managed to be built so efficient and safe that they create a competitive advantage on the world market. New types of research-based solutions enable the use of domestic fish resources in healthy and nutritious foods as well as in advanced and valuable products.

Petri Suuronen

The author is the director of the Blue Bioeconomy program at the Natural Resources Center.

