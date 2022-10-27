Guest pen | Hard security must be strengthened in Finland’s Arctic policy

Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has changed Arctic cooperation, but it is now needed even more.

Finland the arctic policy strategy was published in June of last year. The preparation phase of the strategy was already prolonged due to the coronavirus pandemic, but from the point of view of Arctic cooperation, it could be said that worse was to come: Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

The strategy also highlighted the tightening of military tensions, but hardly anyone could foresee a situation like the current one, where Arctic cooperation is literally frozen.

Many of the basic assumptions of the strategy were proven wrong just over a year after its launch. It was supposed to be a general election strategy until 2030, but it is already in need of updating.

To Finland the most important international Arctic cooperation body is the Arctic Council, and Russia is currently its chairman. Although the work of the Arctic Council has not been interrupted, it has become considerably more difficult without Russia.

The situation is similar in the Barents Euro-Arctic Council, where Finland’s presidency continues until next year. Cooperation in the northern dimension has also frozen. The previous connections of Finnish Arctic operators with Russia have practically been severed.

When Finland and Sweden sooner or later join NATO, Finland will face a new Arctic security policy situation. Issues of hard security are not part of the Arctic Council’s mandate.

Even now, the security political situation in the Arctic region is strongly on display. For example, in mid-October, the Northern Defense Dialogue ministerial meeting led by Canada discussed the security policy situation in the Arctic region and cooperation opportunities.

Finland the goal of the arctic policy is that all activities in the arctic region are based on the carrying capacity of nature, climate protection and the principles of sustainable development and respect for the rights of indigenous peoples. From these starting points, goals related to economic activity and Finland’s economic interests can also be examined.

It goes without saying that Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine has affected these goals.

“ Arctic cooperation is literally frozen.

The pace of climate change shows no signs of slowing down. The sustainable development of the Arctic region requires extensive international and regional cooperation to be realized. Now, international Arctic cooperation and research are at a standstill.

The suspension of research cooperation with Russia dramatically weakens the knowledge base especially regarding Arctic climate change. The situation of indigenous peoples in Russia is also a real concern.

United States recently published its strategy for the next ten years. The vision of the strategy is a peaceful and stable Arctic region, the well-being of the inhabitants and the importance of Arctic cooperation, just like in the strategy of Finland’s Arctic policy. However, the first pillar of the US strategy is hard security.

We have to react to the changing Arctic operating environment, which will be reflected far into the future. The issues of hard security in the Arctic region must be openly discussed in Finland even before Finland’s NATO membership.

The President of the Republic, Sauli Niinistö, has been raising the issues of the Arctic region for a long time. I hope the discussion would be lively on other forums as well. Arctic cooperation has not come to an end, on the contrary, there is an even greater need for it.

In Finland is a trump card in the new geopolitical situation: we are a truly arctic state, because Finland’s arctic interests and arctic know-how touch the whole country. Our know-how is in demand now more than ever – especially in the security issues of the Arctic region.

For example, the Finnish Defense Forces’ Arctic ability to operate in cold, dark and snowy conditions is internationally in a class of its own.

Nina Brander

The author is a special expert in the Government Office and the general secretary of the Arctic Advisory Board.

