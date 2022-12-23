Guest pen | From the compulsion of wanting, one must move to the world of renunciation

Today’s efficiency-emphasis society enslaves people to an exhausting cycle of dissatisfaction.

I visited in the autumn at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam and I was left wondering why people actually love Vincent van Gogh so much. Because of the power of paintings? A sense of authenticity? Perhaps. Or do people love van Gogh because he loved art more than life, gave his all for it, sacrificed himself for a greater idea?

Such a life can never be easy, and van Gogh suffered for us all, as Christ is said to have suffered two thousand years earlier. But does the idea of ​​a victim have a place in today’s world? Is it just a stuffy past, something scary and boring?

Every sacrifice his life for something. Most do not realize they are doing so. Sacrifice is the pursuit of comfort, ease, peace of mind, wealth and status. A person sacrifices his life to hold together an enslaving structure whose ideology is the compulsion to belong, the accumulation of matter and a way of life in itself.

Man imagines that he makes free choices, but someone else has made a pre-choice for us. The will of the individual is ultimately the will of the system and uniqueness is just an illusion.

And a person doesn’t need what he thinks he needs. Being inside the cage includes the fear of being outside it. And at the same time the forests next to it burn and the world is destroyed.

Should we aim for something bigger? What is the real meaning of life? One can say that it has to do with the uniqueness and impermanence of life, that is what gives meaning. And our job is therefore to rejoice and enjoy. Could that be enough?

Ukrainians sacrifice themselves for their country. Van Gogh put everything on the line for art. In monasteries, life is sacrificed to God and everything we do is related to restoring the connection between God and man, not only our own connection but all people.

In our world, man belongs to himself, or so he thinks. The era of reason and materialism has severed the bond with God, which was perceived as unnecessary. There is only a floating person in the universe, relying on his own strength. Everyone gets to create their purpose. The market economy offers plenty of options to choose from. Confusion serves that.

“ To make a sacrifice is to do something for something.

An idea needs space and time to grow, it needs opportunities, attempts, failures, wanderings, curiosity and madness. Giving a chance is dangerous. Therefore, a person living in the system should not be given much space to think. You should squeeze him into the performance pipeline of getting by early on, push him from high school to university and quickly into working life. If the grip starts to slip, drugs, sick leaves, prisons, substance abuse treatments and psychotherapy will get the weak and wandering back on track. It wants man to be a part of the machine, a system hibernation. And sometimes he even feels happiness.

How about the quiet ones of the land? All those who can’t or don’t want to be frenzied van Goghs? Does everything have to be big or dazzling? A victim can also be something quieter, a life that shines with love, caring, care. Giving a sacrifice is a counterattack for me, it is something to do for something. Existence is always a relationship: with oneself, with those closest to you, and with the whole world. And often doing things quietly is the most beautiful. It has humility and goodness that carries the whole world. Everyone can eventually do that.

You can’t escape the system. Human strength is not enough, no one is that free. A major ideological change is still needed, a certain anarchy. I don’t mean violence but attitude.

Sacrifice is necessarily giving up, not always gaining. And unfortunately, the idea is a little uncomfortable for a person. It is painful to step into the world of giving up the world of getting and wanting, but the price of sacrifice is the suffering of life, something that no one can avoid. And our life is spent, this only one, for something we bear it.

Can something very important be born through renunciation? What do you live your life for?

Joel Haahtela

The author is a writer, a psychiatrist and a deacon of the Orthodox Church.

