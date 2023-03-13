Guest pen | Francis’ pontificate has changed the Catholic Church

Behind the symbolic gestures, you can also see concrete reforms. Still, Francis does not challenge the Church’s traditional teaching directly.

The year 2013 in the beginning there was confusion in the Catholic Church. As the first pope in centuries, Benedict XVI had announced his resignation. While going through the successor candidates, one of the names that came up was Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio of Buenos Aires. The progressive wing of the cardinals had already voted for him in the previous papal election meeting, or conclave.

Now the conclave’s choice fell on Bergoglio, and today, Monday, it will be ten years since Francis’ pontificate in the world’s largest denomination. More than 1.3 billion people belong to the Catholic Church.

of Francis the most obvious change of the time can be seen in the image of the Catholic Church. The Argentinian Pope’s human approach and effort to emphasize “God’s tenderness” has appealed worldwide. Behind the new words and symbolic gestures, you can also see concrete reforms. The transparency of the Vatican bank was already increased at the beginning of Francis’s term, and last year the papal curia, i.e. the Vatican administrative apparatus carrying the ballast of centuries, was reformed.

Francis has also dismantled the European focus of the church. He has not traveled to Germany or Spain, but has prioritized the developing countries of the south in his travel program, such as Paraguay, Mauritius and South Sudan. The trend can also be seen in cardinal appointments: cardinal ranks have been distributed to the global south, the traditional dioceses of Venice and Milan have been left out. Francis wants to underline that the majority of Catholics live in the Global South.

Especially the media has been interested in the sexual ethics of the Catholic Church.

Already in the summer of 2013, the new pope’s statement on homosexuality made headlines: “If someone is homosexual and seeks God and his own good will, who am I to judge him?”

Francis does not directly challenge the traditional teaching of the church, but places alongside it and even in the foreground a caring and human-respecting attitude. Who would have predicted ten years ago that some cardinals now wish to bless gay couples in the Catholic Church? Or that the ordination of women to church office and the abolition of celibacy for priests are discussed openly?

However, Francis has signaled that no new decisions will be made on these issues during his term. Instead, Francis has tried to eradicate sexual abuse and its concealment from the Catholic Church. Even in the early stages of the papacy, he fumbled, but repeated reports of abuse in different parts of the world made Francis take action. The turning point can be considered the summit held in the Vatican in 2019, where it was decided to tackle abuse with many measures. In the same year, Francis obliged all dioceses of the Catholic Church to develop a system to report sexual abuse and cover it up.

Everyone does not like the Latin American pope’s willingness to look at the church self-critically and to put social justice in the center. Talking about the church of the poor and criticizing turbo-capitalism has led some to accuse the Pope of communism. There are also opponents to the effort to dismantle the Vatican’s central authority and emphasize the importance of local churches.

The reform line of the Catholic Church hardly ends with Francis’ papacy. This conclusion is supported by the fact that Francis has appointed most of the cardinals entitled to vote in the next conclave.

It is not known how much of the papacy of the now 86-year-old Francis is left. In the past, Francis held out the idea that he could resign and retire like his predecessor, but now he has again emphasized the lifetime of the papal office. Perhaps the reason behind the change of position is the intensified speculation about the next pope. Despite his age and a knee problem requiring a wheelchair, Franciscus does not give up easily.

Jyri Komulainen

The author is a docent at the universities of Helsinki and Eastern Finland specializing in Catholic theology.

