Guest pen Flexible voting methods need to be developed for exceptional circumstances

Wider advance and letter voting would be more appropriate during a pandemic, and online voting should be re-evaluated.

In Finland electoral legislation is an integral whole that has been gradually modified and supplemented.

In recent weeks, there has been a debate about the possible postponement of the April municipal elections and how the elections can be optimally organized from a health perspective as well. The current situation underlines the need to develop flexible voting methods, as surprising factors will continue to exist – and also during elections.

Advance voting and the possibility of voting by letter have already made forms of voting more flexible, but in their current form they do not solve all the problems that have arisen.

Before the 1998 electoral reform called for a separate reason to vote in advance. Since then, advance voting has grown in popularity. In the spring 2019 parliamentary elections, 1.5 million Finns had already voted in advance: for the first time, the share of those who voted in advance was higher than those who voted on the actual election day.

In a pandemic, the advance voting time could be extended and possibly staggered, for example, by reserving a few hours a day only for the elderly. In the same way, at the beginning of the epidemic last spring, trade transactions of risk groups were secured. Voting security could also be improved by imposing a mask requirement on polling stations and giving each voter in the polling station his or her own pen to write the ballot number. However, the premise has been that voting takes place in the presence of an election officer.

Pandemian The letter voting, which was used for the first time in the 2019 parliamentary elections, would offer a more suitable alternative. The current electoral law allows both permanent and temporary voters to vote by letter in the presence of two witnesses without the presence of an election officer. Finland came behind in this respect, letter voting was already used in many EU countries.

In Finland, letter voting is only aimed at Finns abroad. The exception is the advisory municipal referendum, where it has been possible to vote by letter even before the latest amendment to the Electoral Code. Voting by letter is by far the most popular form of voting in municipal voting.

Letter voting should therefore also be developed as an alternative for those entitled to vote living in Finland.

Third flexible voting is online voting. Its applicability should be reconsidered, as online voting does not require physical contact with election officials.

The final report of the working group that evaluated the issue in 2017 was very cautious: the key conclusion was that an electronic or Internet-based voting system similar to the Estonian model is not as reliable as traditional “pen and paper” voting. The risk was considered so great that it led to the rejection of the benefits of online voting, such as considering and motivating young people or other special groups. However, the report did not further consider whether online voting could better safeguard the exercise of the right to vote and vote in exceptional circumstances such as a pandemic.

Forms of voting development is always a complex process involving a wide range of policy considerations and assessments. Would the changes favor some groups of voters or parties at the expense of others? What effect would this have on political power relations? In Finland, the most important guideline for the development of electoral legislation has been to ensure continuity and minimize risks.

In accordance with the recent statement of the Finnish Academy of Sciences, inventing solutions that are tailored to the new situation is needed to build a crisis-resistant society. The same approach should be followed when considering ways to strengthen citizens’ political involvement. It is particularly important in exceptional circumstances.

Johanna Peltoniemi and Hanna Wass

Peltoniemi is a postdoctoral researcher and Wass is a docent in general political science at the University of Helsinki.

