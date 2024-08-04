Guest pen | Finns are being left out of extremely important EU tasks

Guest pen|For example, no Finnish MEPs have been consulted in the committee dealing with new EU member states and EU treaties.

Election are over and the new European Parliament has started work. Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected to head the European Commission and the political groups of the Parliament have been formed. In addition, the parliament has divided committee and subcommittee positions.

Committees and subcommittees play a central role in the political and legislative work of the Parliament. The majority of members of parliament belong to one committee as a full member and to another as a substitute member. Committee elections are often the best way to see what kind of political work MEPs invest in.

Finland’s 15 MEPs have clearly focused the most on economic and foreign policy. The committees with the most Finnish members are the industry, economic and foreign affairs committees. All three committees have five Finnish members.

In addition, there are three Finns in the security and defense policy subcommittee under the Foreign Affairs Committee – the same number as from much larger countries, such as Italy or Poland.

Predominant the committee without a single Finnish MEP is the Committee on Constitutional Affairs, Rules of Procedure and Institutional Affairs (AFCO).

AFCO deals with structural issues related to EU integration. Such are, for example, the EU’s basic treaties, the enlargement of the EU, and situations where a member state – such as Hungary – acts contrary to EU law or values.

With Ukraine and other countries knocking on the door of the EU and Hungary mixing the Union’s deck, it is clear that AFCO will play a very central role in the parliament for the next five years. And not a single Finnish MEP from any party will sit at the tables where the reforms of the foundations of the EU institutions are negotiated, which are needed to form a larger, more efficient and more democratic union.

The lack of interest in AFCO seems to have already become a trend in Finland. In the past ten years, only one Finnish MEP has sat on the committee: Miapetra Kumpula-Natri (sdp), who sat as a deputy member of the committee in 2019—2024.

“ Meppi is an intermediary between the European Parliament and his home country.

What is even more special is that Finland’s neighboring countries have mostly managed to avoid AFCO. From 2014 onwards, all six Nordic or Baltic countries have not had a total of more than three MEPs on the committee at any time.

in the European Parliament of course, national interests are not pursued primarily, but the programs of MEPs’ transnational political groups. So one could think that by staying away from AFCO, the Finnish MEPs are just giving more space to their more knowledgeable party colleagues.

However, one of the important tasks of MEPs is to act as a mediator between the whirlwinds of the European Parliament and the public debate in their own country.

The absence of Finnish MEPs from AFCO therefore threatens to lead to a situation where the public debate in Finland will no longer keep up with developments in the EU’s institutions. The negotiations are taking place in other parts of Europe without the ears of Finns.

Last of course, the decision-making power in most matters concerning the EU treaties rests with the European Council, which consists of the heads of state of the member countries. Therefore, the Finnish government will certainly be there when decisions are made on changes to the basic treaties, the acceptance of new member states or measures against Hungary.

However, this is scant consolation. In the past, the initiative in matters concerning EU structures has mainly come from the European Parliament, in which case the European Council has acted more as a gatekeeper of the reforms than as a shaper of their content.

If Finns want to be in a proactive position in determining the future of the EU, they should start taking a bigger role in the debates about the structures of the Union as quickly as possible.

Manuel Müller is a senior researcher at the Institute for Foreign Policy.

