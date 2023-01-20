Guest pen | Finnish sea transport needs to be secured with new icebreakers

It is important for both Finland’s foreign trade and security of supply that sea traffic runs year-round without interruptions.

Icebreaker is a prerequisite for the export of industrial companies operating in the north, but also for the import of raw materials for factories.

It is not possible to replace industrial sea freight, as even a partial transfer of transport to road or rail transport would weaken the balance and functionality of the entire other transport system. Companies have very small warehouses for cost reasons, so even temporary disruptions in logistics chains affect production processes and goods deliveries.

In Finland there are eight icebreakers. The oldest of them are Urho and Sisu, built in the 1970s, and Voima, built in 1954 and renovated in 1979.

Finland’s icebreaker fleet is large, but its operating costs are expensive. There is also room for improvement in the environmental friendliness of icebreakers.

Cargo traffic is moving to larger ships for environmental reasons. The current breakers are not able to open sufficiently wide avenues for them.

The new ones the purchase of icebreakers is a large investment, so the aspects related to the project should be thoroughly discussed.

The construction costs of one icebreaker are around 200 million euros, depending on the technical solutions. However, the introduction of new icebreakers would immediately reduce the amount of money needed for the use and maintenance of icebreakers. The use of old icebreakers is expensive, mainly due to high fuel consumption and high maintenance costs.

Icebreaker procurements are essential investments for Finland, with the help of which the smoothness and functionality of Finland’s foreign trade will be guaranteed long into the future. Not making the purchase will be much more expensive than the combined price of new icebreakers.

Interruptions in the export of goods and import of raw materials by companies operating in the north would cause losses of millions of euros. In the longer term, the cost would be much higher than this, as some of the customers of Finnish companies would switch to customers of other companies due to delivery problems.

Climate change the measures necessary to contain it are essentially related to ice breaking.

Climate warming does not reduce the need for icebreakers, as the amount of packed ice increases in warm winters due to the movement of ice masses. The accumulation of bulk ice into thick ramparts is problematic for shipping, and especially less efficient cargo ships cannot proceed without regular ice breaking.

“ The solution is also significant from the point of view of national defense.

The oldest icebreakers are polluting because of their old technology. However, the biggest impact of icebreaking is on the emissions of the merchant fleet, as cargo ships’ fuel consumption and thus also carbon dioxide emissions increase if the waterways are not in perfect condition during the winter season. Icebreakers play a key role in reducing the emissions of the entire transport chain.

Security policy the change in the situation and the related NATO membership applications of Finland and Sweden make the acquisition of icebreakers a significant solution from the point of view of national defense as well.

Cooperation between Finland and Sweden has intensified considerably, especially in defense. Joint progress in the procurement of icebreakers would reduce costs and secure the shipping traffic necessary for both countries throughout the year. The oldest icebreakers of both countries are at the end of their life cycle, and the countries should proceed together in the procurement of new icebreakers

Sweden will begin the procurement of two icebreakers next year, and the new vessels are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

In Finland, it is necessary to carry out investigations related to the purchase of icebreakers quickly, so that the synergy benefits between Finland and Sweden would be as large as possible. Joint progress would also enable the utilization of EU funding.

Juho Romakkaniemi and Paula Lehtomäki

Romakkaniemi is the CEO of the Central Chamber of Commerce. Lehtomäki is the CEO of Metsäteollisuus ry.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published.