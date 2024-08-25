Guest pen | Finnish children need digital peace of mind

Guest pen|Children under the age of ten should not get their own smartphone. The support of the entire society is needed to secure children’s growth.

in Finland children get a smartphone at a very early stage, a large number already when they go to school. Smartphones and social media weaken children’s ability to concentrate and well-being. In addition, children are exposed to inappropriate content and even sexual abuse online.

Children should be able to play and develop their social skills without digital devices and constant stimuli. Digital growth peace is needed, and it’s up to adults to build it.

A smarter cell phone culture doesn’t mean giving up devices completely. In addition to parents, schools and early childhood education providers, the support of child protection organizations and telephone operators is also needed to create new practices.

A smartphone it would be good to postpone the purchase for the child beyond the first school years. If a child were to get their own smartphone at the age of ten at the earliest, it would help prolong childhood and bring digital growth peace to the lives of children and families.

The child can stay reachable using a basic phone or a wrist-worn watch phone. Children could use the family’s shared tablets or their parents’ smartphones to play and communicate, but the device does not always have to be with them. The change therefore does not require radical actions, but a smart line drawing.

Parental it should also be monitored more closely than at present, that the age limits set by the applications themselves are respected and that children cannot use them when they are too young. Among others, Whatsapp, Youtube, Tiktok, Snapchat, Instagram, X and Facebook require that registered users of the service are at least 13 years old.

It is easier for parents to follow and enforce age limits if other parents do the same. Schools and preschools could organize a joint discussion for parents of children about the principles regarding the acquisition and use of smartphones. Many parents hope for this kind of organized event, because it can be difficult to take the matter up on your own initiative with other parents. With the help of the discussion, common game rules can be created for the entire teaching group. The model can be taken, for example, from the City of Lahti’s educational activity Skididialog, or else the Erätauko Foundation’s constructive discussion practices can be applied.

Parents is instructed to be present when using the child’s phone, but in practice this is impossible in many people’s everyday lives. In online crimes involving children, the acts have often remained hidden from parents for a long time.

Child welfare organizations should take a common line, according to which parents are encouraged to postpone the purchase of a phone until the age of ten and to respect the age limits of applications with their children.

Telephone operators have targeted subscriptions to parents of first graders. They should sell regular phone subscriptions for first graders instead of data subscriptions.

That’s about it is also about how adults usually appear in children’s lives. Finns spend an average of three hours a day in front of the screen. You could use some of this time and genuinely focus on asking the child, your own or someone you know, what he thinks, what he feels and what interests him.

The genuine attention and interest shown by adults is important for a child, and such conversations will probably make the adult feel better than aimlessly scrolling through the phone. School health research has found how important time together with parents is for children.

Parents can be active actors who influence the structures of society and change the future of children for the better. However, it is difficult for parents to change the operating culture alone. In cooperation with schools, organizations and companies, practices can be created in which technology is used for the good of children and society as a whole.

Elina Kiiski-Kataja is a PhD researcher in Social Sciences and Minna Koskelo is a non-fiction writer. The authors are the founders of the Digital growth peace campaign.

