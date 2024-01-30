Guest pen | Finland should not deny dual citizenship to Russians

The security risk does not change, whether the same people are in Finland as dual citizens, Russian citizens or native speakers of Russian.

in Finland in the heated debate, the dual citizenship of Russians is considered a potential security risk. At the same time, suspicion is created about the loyalty of people of Russian background towards Finland and Finnishness.

Many refer to Russian legislation, according to which the state protects its citizens outside its borders. Russian citizenship is considered a priority in Russia, but it is not a special Russian characteristic. In many countries, one's own citizenship is the most important thing, and all countries consider it their duty to take care of their citizens, wherever they live. History bitterly tells how the need to guarantee the safety of one's own citizens has often been used as the basis for foreign interventions, especially by major powers.

in Finland a new citizenship law was passed in 2003, which enables dual citizenship. International agreements binding Finland affect what can be regulated regarding dual citizenship.

The most central is the European convention on citizenship. According to it, regulations on citizenship must not include differences or practices that amount to discrimination based on gender, religion, skin color, or ethnic or national origin. With these criteria, everyone must be treated equally when granting citizenship.

About 160,000 dual citizens currently live in Finland. 37,000 of them are Russians. Other large groups are citizens of Estonia, Iraq and Somalia. Almost 10,000 dual citizenships have been granted each year.

In the government program the possibilities of moving to reciprocity in dual citizenships are presented for clarification. Dual citizenship could only be granted if the parties treat each other in the same way.

Dual citizenship is an internationally expanding phenomenon. For example, all the Nordic countries grant it. Still, half of the world's countries do not allow it. If Finland moved to follow reciprocity, it would mean a considerable restriction on the granting of dual citizenships. A ban targeting only Russians would be contrary to the European Convention on Nationality, discriminating against a person's origin.

“ Dual citizenship is an internationally expanding phenomenon.

The reciprocity principle does not unequivocally eliminate Russians from Finland's dual citizenship system. Russian legislation does not recognize dual citizenship, but it does not prohibit it either. So it does not prevent Russians from also being citizens of another country. A Finn applying for Russian citizenship does not have to renounce his own citizenship.

In Russia's hybrid influence, dual citizens are still a risky target and a potential security threat to Finland. Dual citizens are vulnerable to blackmail and pressure. It can happen, for example, by exploiting the vulnerability of relatives living in Russia.

in Finland home to almost 100,000 native Russian speakers. About a third are dual citizens, a third Russian citizens and a third Finnish citizens.

If dual citizenship were banned from Russians, the number of Russian citizens living in Finland would probably increase accordingly. It is clearly more difficult to renounce Russian citizenship than Finnish citizenship.

The security risk does not change, the same people are here as dual citizens, Russian citizens or native speakers of Russian. Russia, which mocks international agreements, invents reasons for hybrid influence if necessary.

The main reason to be critical of denying dual citizenship to Russians is Finland's security. Our country's internal and external security is stronger the less prejudices we have towards each other. Suspicion and open suspicion of another's loyalty does not strengthen this.

Coherence is a strong safety supplement. We should not alienate anyone, but we should strive to bind everyone living in Finland to Finnishness and our country.

Kimmo Kiljunen is a Member of Parliament (SD) and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors' own views, not HS's positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.