Guest pen | Finland should be better prepared for infection threats than at present

The fight against infection threats must be seen as one element of national defense, like armed defense readiness.

The coronavirus pandemic social control measures were more extensive than could be imagined in Western countries. Recovery from the social and economic effects of fighting the pandemic can take up to tens of years.

Pandemics caused by viruses have become more common in the last 20 years, and the development will continue in the same way. The deadly local coronavirus epidemic was caused by SARS in 2003 and MERS in 2008. Before the 2019 coronavirus pandemic, there was the 2009 swine flu pandemic.

Smaller epidemics that require quick control measures are constantly appearing. In the second summer, bird flu brought by migratory birds spread in the fur farms. At the beginning of the year, the hepatitis E virus spread through food caused many Finns a severe liver infection, but the virus was stopped with the help of careful epidemiological tracing. In the spring and again at the end of the summer, an adenovirus epidemic raged in the garrisons, even taking conscripts to intensive care.

Quickly spreading viral diseases, the slow spread of bacteria resistant to antimicrobial drugs has received less attention. Antimicrobials are losing their effectiveness, and a previously treatable infection can become a deadly disease. The final results of cancer treatment, organ transplants and prosthetic surgery can become unpredictable.

It is estimated that already in 2019, antimicrobial resistance caused 1.27 million deaths worldwide and was involved in nearly five million deaths. According to the most gloomy estimates, the decrease in the effectiveness of antimicrobials will lead to up to 50 million annual deaths in 2050, and current developments are leading to that career.

in Finland the bacteria’s resistance to drugs is still low, but without continuous control measures, the situation can deteriorate quickly.

The economic organization OECD has estimated that problems related to the weakening of the effectiveness of antimicrobial drugs will take up to ten percent of the funds used for healthcare in the future. The most cost-effective measures in the OECD’s analysis were increasing the use of hand sanitizer in patient contacts and avoiding unnecessary antibiotic treatment.

In recent years, Finland and the other Nordic countries have been almost the only countries in Europe to reduce the use of antibiotics. However, after the pandemic years, the use of hand sanitizer in Finnish hospitals has declined. It is worrisome because intestinal bacteria resistant to antimicrobials have settled in the sewage network of hospitals and the mrsa bacterium, called hospital bacteria, is spreading outside hospitals.

Preparing for infection threats should be part of the daily operation of healthcare. If attention is paid to it only after the crisis has broken out, it is already too late. There are new possibilities for identifying infections from patient samples, but they increase costs. Welfare regions struggling with financial problems do not necessarily see the benefits of improving the identification of infections.

Concentrating studies related to the identification of certain infections in a reference laboratory helps in the early identification of pandemics and in the fight against epidemics that cross regional borders. New methods that utilize know-how and expensive technology are then in cost-effective use.

Vaccinations have played a key role in the fight against pandemics. More and more new and always more expensive vaccines are coming. A national evaluation of the effectiveness and effects of vaccinations helps to allocate funds efficiently and fairly.

The fight against infection threats must be seen as one element of national defense, like armed defense readiness. Being prepared for the threat of infection and effectively combating the threat of infection enables good treatment both during and between crises.

Asko Järvinen is the chief infectious disease physician at the Hus group. Jaana Syrjänen is a senior infectious disease doctor at Tampere University Central Hospital.

