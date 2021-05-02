Guest pen Finland needs more to strengthen trust

A recent OECD assessment shows that trust in government is unevenly distributed among Finns.

Finland is a country of strong confidence according to international confidence indicators. However, behind the average confidence figures, the picture is not as rosy. Confidence in public institutions is weaker outside the Helsinki metropolitan area. In addition, trust accumulates in social groups with higher-than-average education and better prospects.

If the differences in trust deepen, Finland’s chances of coping well with the great challenges of the future – such as climate change and the transformation of work – will diminish.

Treasury has commissioned an evaluation from the OECD, which examines citizens’ trust in administrative institutions in Finland and, on this basis, offers recommendations for the development of governance. The final report of the evaluation will be published tomorrow, Tuesday.

Confidence figures are an important source of information and an interesting topic for discussion, but we also need more detailed information on why citizens trust or do not trust government. Is the administration doing the right things? What should be done differently or more and what to stop doing?

In addition to monitoring the development of trust, every effort must be made to ensure that confidence in governance remains strong. The role of government is to build public confidence, security and faith in the future. This is especially necessary during and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Trust is influenced by the values ​​and principles that guide the administration’s operations, as well as the administration’s ability to function – that is, how the administration provides the services that citizens need. If we want to build trust, society must have well-functioning policies and rules to safeguard the common interest and reduce the risk of corruption.

Citizens and businesses must be treated consistently and fairly in both decision-making and implementation. Information must be shared with citizens in a way that is easily accessible and useful to them. Management actions and plans must be transparent. There must be a comprehensive range of approaches to interaction with different stakeholders.

Public services must be accessible, efficient and citizen-oriented. They need to respond and adapt to people’s needs and expectations. The administration must also have the capacity to minimize the economic, social and political insecurity faced by the people. The administration must act consistently and predictably.

In Finland trust is high on average, but efforts need to be made to locate the weakest links in terms of trust and to solve problems. We also need to find out what people are particularly confident about and how we can maintain our strengths.

The OECD assessment shows that the level of trust in different public administration institutions varies. Similarly, the factors that affect trust vary. The OECD study also reveals the “paradox of Finnish participation”: trust and satisfaction with public institutions are at a high level, but belief in one’s own opportunities to influence their operations is lower.

Coronavirus crisis has brought new challenges to governance and trust around the world. The strengths and weaknesses identified in the OECD evaluation commissioned by Finland can also be learned in other countries, as the evaluation provides internationally comparable information as a basis for development. The evaluation highlights issues that affect people’s trust in governance in different countries and thus helps all states to build trust.

Citizens’ trust in public institutions is important, but is public confidence in citizens perhaps even more important? The dialogue needs to be stepped up between the various actors in society, but especially between the administration and the citizens.

Katju Holkeri and Elsa Pilichowski

Holkeri is a financial advisor and head of unit at the Ministry of Finance. Pilichowski is the head of the OECD’s Department of Public Administration.

The guest pens are the speeches of experts selected by the HS editorial board for publication. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s statements. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.