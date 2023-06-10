Guest pen | Finland needs a grand strategy suitable for the new era

Instead of simply pursuing survival, Finland can now pursue its national interests as part of Western communities such as the EU and NATO.

Grand strategy is the highest form of statesmanship, a way defined by wide-ranging interests to seek direction for the ship of state. In grand strategic thinking, the state also modifies its operating environment in order to achieve its goals.

Grand strategy is often seen as the prerogative of large states. In Finland, this is summed up in President Mauno Koivisto’s statement that “Finland’s idea is survival”. The statement contained Finland’s strategic anchor, but defines the state’s interests too narrowly.

The thinking of Koivisto and others who created Finland’s strategy began in Russia and ended in Russia. As we know, we cannot change geography, and it is still essential to understand Russia’s interests and methods of operation. At the same time, many other components of the operating environment and Finland’s position have changed. As a member of the EU and NATO, we can pursue national interests other than survival. Now a grand strategy is both possible and necessary.

Finland drafting a grand strategy requires knowledge of the operating environment. We are living in a time of strategic competition, where key issues are the management of dependencies and power relations and the related technological change. The competition and network of relationships of global power centers are characterized by complexity, instability and uncertainty.

Internal and external security are intertwined. In addition to the region, we defend our social system. Every sector of society has an interface with global reality and its norms, information flows and production chains. The war in Ukraine has taught us that the core of modern grand strategy is the integrated and flexible use of the instruments of state power.

With the coronavirus pandemic and the confrontation between and within states, globalization has taken a back seat. At the same time, the differences between democracies and autocratic systems have become sharper. It is not about the bloc system during the Cold War, but the unity of democracies should still be cherished.

The time of strategic competition must also be thought of separately from the states, understanding the megatrends. Climate change is the most significant long-term global threat. The effects of technology dependence, data management and artificial intelligence are growing, as is the importance of the cyber dimension and space.

Changes is needed in our way of structuring the security environment. Risky dependencies should be reduced. The change is also needed to ensure that Finland’s voice can be carried globally. Finland is not a major player in strategic competition, but the EU is.

In Finland, the actors and the dynamics between them must be identified. The focus is on the position of the EU, the United States, China and Russia and the relations between them.

Russia’s importance as a global player is declining, but Russia will remain a threat to Europe’s security and stability in the near future. Developments in Russia after the war in Ukraine will determine what kind of balance will emerge in Europe.

In Europe, China is seen as a partner, competitor and systemic challenger. Recently, the effort to get rid of dependency relationships has been emphasized in the relationship with China, but the conditions for cooperation have been wanted to be maintained. Finland and Europe still have to be prepared for the fact that China’s role as a systemic challenger will become more prominent.

The importance of the transatlantic relationship is growing. A stronger EU that is able to work together with the United States is in Finland’s interest.

Finland the grand strategy for the era of strategic competition is created by the president of the republic and the government council. All policy instruments must be used uniformly. It requires even closer and more planned cooperation by the state leadership.

In the future, the grand strategy should act as a keel instead of an anchor.

Rasmus Hindrén is the director of international relations at the European Competence Center for Countering Hybrid Threats. Pete Piirainen is a special expert at Finland’s permanent mission to NATO.

