Guest pen | Finland needs a comprehensive vaccine program for adults

The vaccine program for adults would bring significant benefits to both the public health of Finns and the Finnish national economy.

National the vaccination program is a well-known public health and economic success story. Thanks to a successful vaccination program and widespread vaccine coverage, polio, smallpox and diphtheria have become history.

However, Finland’s current vaccination program for adults and the elderly is incomplete. Finland lacks a clear system for vaccinating adults.

The focus of international vaccine development work has long been on vaccinating adults: around 80 percent of the vaccines under development are designed for adults. However, Finland is falling behind the other Nordic countries. In April, Norway announced a national vaccination program for adults and risk groups. In Sweden, the study of the vaccination program for adults is underway, which is expected to be completed this year. It’s time for Finland to seek new health and cost benefits with the adult vaccine program.

Diseases early prevention is the most cost-effective health care according to research. Vaccines approved for the national vaccination program are the most effective part of the health care system. Only vaccines that pass the National Vaccination Expert Group’s (Krar) assessment of the vaccine’s safety, cost-effectiveness and population-level health benefits are accepted for the program.

The vaccine program for adults can be used to prepare for population changes in the near future. With age, the immune response weakens and the risk of contracting infectious diseases increases. At the same time, the probability of the elderly getting seriously ill and being hospitalized increases.

There are currently around 1.4 million employees over the age of 50 in Finland. Maintaining their health and ability to work is also important in terms of the adequacy of the workforce.

Adult and the development of the vaccine program for the elderly enhances the prevention of infections. It can lighten the burden on overcrowded health care, reduce sickness absences, help maintain working capacity as the retirement age rises, and support the aging population’s survival at home, health and functional capacity. Vaccination also plays a role in curbing antibiotic resistance. Occupational health care can act as a partner in vaccinations for employees.

The vaccine program for adults offers a way to free up health care resources, reduce social security costs and prevent incapacity for work, and improve the health of aging workers through preventive measures. Thanks to new and developing vaccines, it is possible to reduce the disease burden and the burden on healthcare caused by, for example, influenza, pneumococcus, shingles and soon also the rs virus.

Diseases in adults that can be prevented with vaccines cause tens of thousands of visits to primary health care outpatients and occupational health care every year. Even one case of illness can cause weeks of incapacity for work and sick leave. The price of one sick day at the workplace is 370 euros on average.

The new ones the process leading to the approval of vaccines is slow: the journey from Krari’s expert recommendation to the Health and Welfare Institute’s (THL) presentation and the Ministry of Social Affairs and Health’s budget proposal takes at least two and a half years. Vaccines do not provide the benefit that would be available in improving work ability.

The shingles vaccine is currently in the approval process, and the rs virus vaccine may be next. Along with the introduction of individual vaccines, a comprehensive vaccine program for adults would be needed.

The next government should recognize how important vaccinations are to public health and maintaining Finns’ ability to work. The preparation of the vaccine program for adults must be started quickly so that the health benefits it brings can be realized as soon as possible.

Riitta Työläjärvi is a specialist doctor of SAK and Auli Rytivaara Elinkeinoelämä central association (EK).

