Guest pen | Finland must keep up with the growth of the semiconductor industry

The semiconductor shortage has shaken the European Union awake: the EU now wants to increase European semiconductor production fivefold.

Small ones the need for chips has become concrete in the last couple of years. Without chips, i.e. semiconductors, for example, not a single network device, telephone, computer, car or industrial machine and device can be manufactured. Semiconductors have risen from statistics in supply chains to performers of the main role, when it has been understood how significant they are even in ensuring the basic functions of society.

The semiconductor shortage also woke up the European Union, when, for example, the automotive industry, which is very important to the region’s economy and employment, was in dire straits due to a shortage of chips. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, car manufacturers canceled their orders along the entire length of the supply chain, right down to semiconductors. It made chip manufacturers move their capacity to consumer electronics, the demand of which exploded during the pandemic when remote work became more common.

Now the car manufacturers have to share the scarcity, while the big change going on in the industry requires huge amounts of chips now and in the future. Other manufacturing industries in Europe have also suffered significantly from the chip shortage.

in the European Union due to the plight of the industry, it has been understood that strategically important semiconductor production has flowed away from Europe. Less than ten percent of the world’s semiconductors are made in Europe.

Now the EU Commission is preparing a European chip regulation, the goal of which is to increase the share of semiconductors manufactured in Europe to twenty percent by 2030. This means a fivefold increase in current production, as the market continues to grow. The global semiconductor market is predicted to grow to a trillion dollars by 2030. So there is plenty to take in the market. The goal of the chip regulation is to get 43 billion euros of investments into semiconductor product development and manufacturing.

Finns companies in the semiconductor industry have the ability and desire to participate in strengthening Europe’s technological self-sufficiency. Companies and research institutes have specialized in different areas of the value chain and developed know-how. The fact that multinational companies buy operators or establish design offices in Finland tells about the level of expertise. The industry now employs around five thousand people and is worth just under two billion euros.

“ Semiconductors have risen from statistics to leading roles.

Finland’s opportunities to achieve the benefits of the microchip regulation and market growth can still be significantly strengthened. The results of cutting-edge research are not being transferred widely and quickly enough to the use of companies and the rest of society. In addition, the investment costs in the semiconductor industry are high, which constitutes a considerable obstacle to the growth of companies in the industry and the creation of new companies.

Semiconductor industry has presented a pre-commercial pilot line for microelectronics and quantum technology as a concrete solution. The goal of the pilot line, worth 120 million euros in construction costs, is to support the growth of small and medium-sized companies in particular by enabling the scaling of processes from prototypes and small series production towards commercial manufacturing. The line would increase the industrial research and development of microelectronics, as it would allow the use of new materials, technology and processes. It would also increase product and service exports of the Finnish microelectronics industry. Finland’s strength would be rapid transitions from innovations to the pilot line phase.

The line would increase the attractiveness of the industry and create a basis for new investments. With the help of the line, the goals of the chip regulation on the independence of critical technologies would also be implemented.

Finland has internationally high-level system circuit design expertise. However, the new challenges of 5g, 6g and Edge technology require that in Finland significantly increase support for the research, teaching, piloting and product development of the system circuit design of these technologies. Now we need to strengthen the conditions for growth and expertise in the industry.

Tommy Runne

The author is the chairman of the technology industry’s semiconductor industry group and the CEO of Murata Electronics oy.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published. The opinions expressed in guest pens are the authors’ own views, not HS’s positions. Writing instructions: www.hs.fi/vieraskyna/.