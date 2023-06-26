Guest pen | Finland must become an EU wine-producing country

In more northern Europe, big leaps in the development of grape varieties have opened the door to viticulture.

Finn viticulture is experiencing a strong upswing, the preview of which was already seen a hundred years ago. High-quality grapes ripened in the manors’ greenhouses. However, they ended up being enjoyable as they were.

It was only in the 1990s that a new wave arose, when the breeding work of varieties brought genuine wine, Vitis vinifera, alongside new hybrid varieties. Among the most famous of these is the Latvian Zilga, which still enjoys a reputation for being resistant to severe frosts and for the hobbyist to be able to grow.

With Zilga, however, you cannot get a wine country from Finland, because its characteristics are not sufficient for high-quality wine.

Zilga vine during the reign, Finnish politicians rejected the previous possibility to join the wine-producing countries of the European Union. The fear of losing the support money received based on the northern dimension weighed more than the possibility of developing future rural livelihoods. The application was withdrawn.

Our neighboring country Sweden chose another route, and it became a wine-producing country already in 1999. Nowadays, there are already about 50 commercially operating vineyards in Sweden. Estonia joined the EU wine-producing countries at the beginning of 2022.

For Finland, two significant changes have taken place in the past couple of decades. The unfortunate warming of the climate in itself can be seen in the lengthening of the growing season and winters becoming mild but unstable. In addition, during the same period, considerable development work has been carried out both in North America and in Europe, in order to obtain disease-resistant varieties that are suitable for the new conditions.

Aitovini has been crossbred in many different ways, and dozens of interesting varieties are currently being tested by different parties. For Finland, the best varieties are those that can withstand winter frosts and whose grapes ripen quickly enough.

“ The long summer days in the north produce tasty grapes.

There is already evidence that the long days of the northern summer produce aromatic and tasty grapes. Finnish grapes are still a rare delicacy for consumers, but hopefully this will change when the entrepreneurs in the industry wake up to the situation.

In November 2022 greenhouse entrepreneur Herman Haapman from Nauvoo took the initiative for Finland to join the EU’s wine-producing countries. The preparatory work to implement the matter has started, and the application can be sent to Brussels in 2025.

Before accession, wine produced in Finland must be named strangely: “a mild alcoholic beverage made from fermented grapes”.

As an EU wine-producing country, we can talk about wine by its proper name, we get the European rules of the game for varieties and wine production, and a clearer basis for entrepreneurship. Appropriate supervision and guidance will also be included.

Native state wine law is its own specialty. Producing estate wine would be a great way to develop growing methods and test the flavors of wine produced from your own grapes. Unfortunately, during the Juha Sipilä (central) government, in connection with the reform of the 2017 alcohol law, a design was created in which the production of estate wine from grapes was stubbornly prohibited.

Thus, a drink with a maximum 13 percent alcoholic strength made from any berry, fruit or plant part – but not grapes – can be called a state wine. Finnish wine growers were not consulted at all in the preparation, and the legislators were not informed about the development of the sector.

To the state wine law a correction is urgently needed so that the development of winemaking can get going properly. The government should tackle the matter immediately so that the blunder of 2017 can be corrected.

In the coming years, it is also urgent to get vocational training in the field. The need for a vocational degree aimed at knowledge of viticulture and wine production is obvious and will increase when Finland becomes an EU wine-producing country.

Kari Latvus is the chairman of the Finnish Wine Growers’ Association.

Kari Latvus is the chairman of the Finnish Wine Growers' Association.

Guest pens are speeches by experts that have been selected by the editorial board of HS to be published.