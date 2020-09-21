Guest pen Finland must attract foreign experts more purposefully than at present

Educational immigration is a solution to the future shortage of skills for older people’s services and many other sectors.

Statistics Finland According to the data, the number of people born in Finland started to fall sharply in 2010. In the decade, the drop was more than 20 percent.

Based on birth rates, the number of young people with a secondary education will also start to decline at the end of the 2020s. It is also leading to a decline in the number of young adults applying to higher education. The number of applicants from higher education institutions that previously required measures will become a shortage of applicants.

With a delay of a few years, the phenomenon leads to a shortage of highly-skilled workers, even in critical areas of the welfare state. The cycle of withering begins, unless the number of people already in employment or foreign students increases significantly.

In the government program and in the Ministry of Education and Culture’s publication Vision 2030, higher education institutions are expected to have more degrees than before, so that the share of those under 35 will increase. For the most part, there is a need for higher education leading to professional skills as an increasing number of nurses, doctors, engineers, teachers and others highly educated in the 1980s begin to retire.

Population forecast When the decline begins in the first half of the 2030s, Finland will need labor from abroad to meet the skills needs of the business community and the services of the aging population. The Memory Association has estimated that the number of people with severe and moderate dementia will increase by nearly 150,000 by 2060. If half of this growth requires an increase in service housing, it will already require almost 50,000 more professionals with a 0.7 caregiver dimension. On the other hand, Statistics Finland estimates that the number of people of working age will decrease by more than 400,000. So one of the assumptions is bound to change.

Educational migration is a necessary part of the solution. International demand for education is focused on higher education for young adults. Young adults are an ideal age group for moving to Finland. They already have the ability to live independently and a long-term opportunity to learn Finnish for integration and working life. They are already a skilled workforce during their years of study, and after their studies they have the ability to pay back the cost of education in many ways. Young adults can also easily attach themselves to Finland through relationships.

Although Students from outside the EU and EEA countries would move out of Finland after completing their degree, their education can pay for itself. This presupposes that the education is priced correctly and that the services purchased during the studies and the taxes included in other costs of living are taken into account. The added value is lifelong marketers of Finnish know-how.

The internationalization of Finnish higher education aims to bring benefits especially to working life. Succeeding in the international education market requires improving quality. Education-based immigration increases the supply of highly educated labor and thus the willingness of companies to settle in Finland.

Immigrants Settling in Finland and getting started in working life requires that immigration processes and support measures are in order.

There is room for improvement: the processing of almost a thousand foreign applications accepted as students in the previous autumn was still pending at the Finnish Immigration Service at the beginning of this year. Such a bottleneck takes the foundation away from all the internationalization efforts of universities.

Colleges have been raising the issue for a year and a half, and the situation has not improved significantly. According to the immigration authorities, the delays are largely due to incomplete applications.

Many countries receive billions in revenue from the sale of higher education to foreigners. For example, in Switzerland and Austria, the share of foreigners in higher education is more than double compared to Finland.

Sure higher education institutions must also better support the entry process for those who have been granted a place to study.

When the coronavirus crisis recovers, education-based immigration must be made to work to secure the future of our current Finns.

Mikko Naukkarinen

The author is the Executive Vice President at Tampere University of Applied Sciences.

