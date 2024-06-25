Guest pen | Finland can learn from Britain’s general support – including its problems

Guest pen|In Britain, a new social security system was introduced in 2013, but the reform has still not been completed.

Finland the government is preparing to reform social security on the basis of universal support. In the first phase, at the beginning of 2026, the goal is to combine labor market support and basic daily allowance into one benefit. The purpose of the reform is to simplify the system from the citizen’s point of view, and it is a step in the right direction.

Next, general support is planned to be expanded by adding other basic security benefits, housing support and income support. It would take the Finnish system towards the British universal credit system. In Britain, benefits and tax breaks have been gradually combined under one system since 2013.

In Britain, too, they wanted to simplify the benefit system, improve incentives and combat dependence on social security. The idea of ​​a simple system is attractive, but problems arise in major reforms. It is good for Finland to learn from Britain’s experiences.

Although Britain’s new system has been in use for more than ten years, the reform has still not been completed. Since 2018, new social security applications have been covered by the new system, but the transfer of all people who were covered by the previous benefit system to it has still not been successful. Old benefit systems, such as disability pensions, still have to be maintained.

There have also been similar difficulties starting the new system in the Netherlands. The Inclusion Act, which entered into force in 2015, sought to simplify social security and create a single support for a large number of young people, partially able-bodied people and those on disability benefits. Even during the new system, municipalities still have to offer young people supplementary social security.

Although efforts have been made to create a single benefit system in both Britain and the Netherlands, other benefits are still needed alongside it to cover the basic benefit. This shows how complicated it is to create a simple social security.

Benefits simplification is often also justified by administrative savings. In Britain, the implementation costs of the new system are now 45 percent higher than expected. That is primarily explained by the difficulties in developing the information system.

In Finland, experience with the difficulties brought by major system changes was already gained when the basic income support was transferred from the municipalities to Kela in 2017. It is necessary to realistically assess how much and how quickly the reform will produce savings.

In Britain, the digital system is difficult for many users to understand, and large fluctuations in monthly benefits add to uncertainty, especially in the lives of those on low incomes. People still have to navigate other support systems and know how different services work – or don’t work – together.

Universal credit is also a very rewarding system. In Finland, too, we need to think about how incentives are included in the general support conditions and activation goals, and how employment, health and social services are integrated into the benefits system.

in Britain studies have shown that, especially when inflation accelerates, universal credit is not enough to cover necessary food, energy and housing costs. General support should therefore be determined from the beginning and the level of support should be based on researched information.

In Britain, it has also been found that the new system perpetuates gender inequality. The benefit is paid monthly to one bank account – often of the man living in the household. It makes budget planning especially difficult for women living on small and variable incomes. There have also been difficulties in reimbursing day care expenses, even if their quick payment would improve the chances of receiving a job.

When planning general support, gender and child effects, as well as the effects of the system on caregiving practices and women’s financial autonomy, must be especially carefully evaluated.

Minna van Gerven is a professor of social policy at the University of Helsinki. Jane Millar is Emeritus Professor of Social Policy at the University of Bath. Levana Magnus is a social policy researcher at the University of Bristol.

